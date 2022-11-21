Hillsboro boil alert notices

The city of Hillsboro has announced a boil advisory for East Walnut Street from Johnson Street to Key Street until further notice.

The city has also announced a boil advisory for North West Street between Springlake Avenue and Fenner Avenue.

The city has also announced a boil alert for Mary’s Lane and Elizabeth Drive until further notice.

A boil alert has been lifted for the 100 and 200 blocks of East Pleasant Street, 400 block of South High Street, 200 block of Muntz Street and 400 block of South East Street.

Submitted by Whitney Aliff, administrative assistant, city of Hillsboro.