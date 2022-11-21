GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 30

ARREST/CITATION

John D. Fraker, 56, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI and leaving the scene.

Oct. 31

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joshua Brooks, 38, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Nov. 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Daniel Hatfield, 50, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chase Kelly Knisley, 27, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Christopher Holt, 35, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Bradley Clark, 38, Greenfield, was arrested on warrants out of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and three counts of violation of a protection order.

Richard Wilson, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Nov. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jessica Stubbs, 45, Greenfield, was issued citations for driving under suspension and expired tags.

Nov. 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jamie Marcum, 43, Greenfield, was arrested for assault on peace officer, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and aggravated menacing.

Nov. 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ronald Dean, 43, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence and disorderly conduct by intoxication.

James V. Green, 44, New Holland, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on aggravated menacing.

Michael Lloyd Jr., 47, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.

Richard Combs, 50, Highland, was arrested for failure to appear.

Nov. 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Marshall Smith, 40, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear out of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

Dewayne Thompson, 32, Washington Court House, was cited for driving under suspension.

Nov. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Barbara Hughes, 32, Greenfield, was cited for driving under suspension.

Nov. 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

George Mootispaw, 32, Greenfield, was rrested for theft.

Nov. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Steven Pope, 44, Sabina, was arrested for failure to appear.

Nov. 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Donald Hill, 46, Greenfield, was arrested for obstruction, resisting arrest, a violation of court orders and on a warrant for vehicular homicide out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Nov. 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Katrina Hanes, 35, Ironton, was arrested for obstruction, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct by intoxication, assault on a peace officer and criminal mischief.

Nov. 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Taylor Thompson, 19, Greenfield, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Lawwill, 62, Hillsboro, was cited for expired tags.

Emberly Rickman, 30, Leesburg, was cited for headlights and expired license.