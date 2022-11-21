Mowrystown to hold Christmas craft fair and parade

The annual Mowrystown Holiday Craft Fair & Bazaar will take place Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whiteoak High School in Mowrystown (44 North High St.).

A host of crafts and other vendor items will be available, Santa will be making a visit, and hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Lunch will also be available, and parents will be able to take pictures of the children with Santa.

The event is sponsored by the Whiteoak Valley Grange in Mowrystown. More information about the event is available on the Whiteoak Valley Grange Facebook page or by calling 937-442-4704.

The Mowrystown Old Tyme Christmas Parade will also be held Dec. 3. The lineup will begin at Nutrien Ag Solutions at 115 W. Main St. at 12 p.m. with judging starting at 12:30 p.m. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. and end at Whiteoak High School.

Santa will be making a stop following the parade. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Parents may take pictures of Santa and their children.

The theme of the parade is “Winter Wonderland” and cash prizes will be given for the best float, best decorated vehicle and judges’s choice.

The theme of the parade is "Winter Wonderland" and cash prizes will be given for the best float, best decorated vehicle and judges's choice.

The Mowrystown Lions Club is sponsoring this parade and they would like to make it to be the best parade ever held in Mowrystown,” a news release said. “Everyone, including all organizations and businesses, are encouraged to come and participate. Decorate your car, truck, golf cart, four-wheeler or tractor. Bring your horse, goat, dog, etc. And, don’t forget about entering a float. Be creative with your entry — remember you could win some cash.”

A Christmas tree that was placed near the middle of Mowrystown in 2019 is pictured. According to local residents, folks used to gather in the past on the steps of the Mowrystown Presbyterian Church (shown to the left) to sing Christmas carols and hear a brief message about the true meaning of Christmas before Santa would appear with paper sacks of peanuts and fruits for the children. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Mowrystown-Xms-tree.jpg A Christmas tree that was placed near the middle of Mowrystown in 2019 is pictured. According to local residents, folks used to gather in the past on the steps of the Mowrystown Presbyterian Church (shown to the left) to sing Christmas carols and hear a brief message about the true meaning of Christmas before Santa would appear with paper sacks of peanuts and fruits for the children. Times-Gazette file photo

Mowrystown Lions Club hopes to make it best parade ever held in town