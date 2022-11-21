County residents get prison sentences

A Leesburg man was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to 45 months in prison for pandering obscenity and tampering with evidence.

Simon Frey, 29, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for pandering obscenity involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to 30 months in prison for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Frey was also given 125 days of jail-time credit.

Court records state that Frey was ordered to be designated as a Tier II registered sex offender. According to the Ohio Attorney General’s website, a Tier II Sex Offender is “subject to registration and verification requirements every 180 days for 25 years.” The court document for this order was secured and not available to the public.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around the period of Jan. 1, 2022, and continuing after that, Simon Frey did, bought, procured, possessed or controlled obscene material that had a minor as one of its participants.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around July 15, 2022, Frey altered, destroyed, concealed or removed a record, document or thing with the purpose to impair its value or availability as evidence in proceedings or investigations.

In other sentencings, Sierra Wilson, 23, Hillsboro, was sentenced to 48 total months in prison, with 24 months being sentenced for an amended count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to another 24 months in prison for another amended count of aggravated trafficking in meth, also a third-degree felony. Wilson was also sentenced on one forfeiture specification. She was also given nine days of jail-time credit.

Court records state that Wilson was ordered to pay restitution of $1,350 to the Highland County Task Force alongside a co-defendant to the Highland County Victim Witness Office.

However, court records also stated that the Highland County Common Pleas Court ordered that the forfeiture specification also be “withdrawn,” with that forfeiture being a 2013 black Ford Focus.

According to court documents for the first amended count, on or around Sept. 2, 2021, Wilson and a co-defendant knowingly sold or offered to sell meth in an amount equal to exceeding five times the bulk amount but less than 50 times the bulk amount.

According to court documents for the second amended count, on or around Sept. 8, 2021, Wilson and a co-defendant sold or offered to sell meth in an amount equal to or exceeding five times the bulk amount but less than 50 times the bulk amount.

