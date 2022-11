The Highland County Republican Central Committee has appointed Patty S. Day as the new Hillsboro city auditor to fill the vacancy in the auditor’s office.

The vacancy occurred when Alex Butler resigned to begin duties with the Highland County Auditor’s office after his election earlier this month.

Patty and her husband, Herb, reside in Hillsboro.

Submitted by Paulette Donley, executive chair, Highland County Republican Party.