Greenfield applauds Leesburg

It might seem a bit unusual, but Greenfield has not only awarded its citizen of the month award to multiple people, but to the people in two departments in Leesburg, all basically for being a good neighbor.

This month’s citizens of the month awardees are the people of Leesburg’s street department and police department.

According to Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin, the recognition comes because of Leesburg’s willingness to help out their neighbor, and this has come in more than one form.

One of ways is with the street department, which has allowed Greenfield the use of its bucket truck. Wilkin said Greenfield’s truck has a leak in the air tank, and the parts to fix the issue are hard to get currently. So, Leesburg stepped up and made sure Greenfield wasn’t without the needed equipment when it was needed. With the police department, he said the Leesburg and Greenfield law enforcement entities often find themselves training together and working together to help eradicate drugs from their communities.

The employee of the month is finance director Gary Lewis. While he was already recognized as employee of the month just a few months ago, his fellow workers nominated him again for his dedication to the job. Wilkin said that just one day after having surgery, Lewis was back at work to do payroll so the employees would get their pay on time.

In other business, Wilkin also talked about a failed memorandum of understanding between Greenfield and the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (HCLRC) regarding the understanding that that entity would seek funding for demolition of the Elliott Hotel in Greenfield. According to Wilkin, he learned recently at a Highland County Land Bank meeting that the HCLRC has stopped seeking the funding and Wilkin addressed that at a land bank meeting. He said the entity’s attorney has been requested to attend the next meeting, which Wilkin intends to attend as well.

Wilkin also noted several upcoming events, the first of which is this Saturday during Small Business Saturday. The event is called “Take Me Home for the Holidays — Grinch Edition.” It begins at 9 a.m. and involves businesses across Highland County. Punch cards are available for the chance to win gift baskets and there are Grinch-themed events planned throughout the day. For more information, check out the event post on the village’s Facebook page.

Then on Dec. 3 there’s Christmas events most of the day in Greenfield. It begins with a breakfast with Santa hosted by Tiny Town Childcare Learning Center. From 10 a.m. to noon, pancakes and sausage will be served, there will be activities for the kids, and Santa will be there. The event is free to the public. Just go to the center’s Facebook page for more information.

There’s also a cookie walk that day throughout the downtown with participating businesses and organizations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is similar to other shopping events that have been held in the downtown. Those interested can begin in the first floor lobby of the City Building where they can pick up a holiday bag to collect cookies and a map of the participating shops. More information about it can be found on the village’s Facebook page.

Following the cookie walk is the Greenfield Eagles 41st Christmas Parade themed “Miracle on Jefferson Street” at 2 p.m. Pictures with Santa will follow the parade.

Other upcoming events include the Greenfield Historical Society’s Tour of Homes and Chicken Noodle Dinner on Dec. 4, The Pipes of Christmas on Dec. 18 (there’s a Facebook page for the event if you would like more information), and the village’s Christmas home and storefront decorating contests. Nominations will be taken by email or phone Dec. 1 through Dec. 15.

Wilkin also discussed the newly-launched community calendar. There are QR codes throughout the village, as well as on the village’s Facebook page. To access the calendar, just scan the code.

Lewis reported the end-of-month numbers for October. Those are: month-to-date revenue, $479,149; month-to-date expenses, $289,932; year-to-date revenue, $4.18 million; year-to-date expense, $2.36 million; and a general fund balance as of Oct. 31, 2022 of $617,869.

Lewis also reported that work has been ongoing for next year’s budget. This is expected to come before council at its next meeting, he said.

On other matters, legislation regarding a fee schedule relating to the zoning ordinance, and set to be voted on as an emergency instead of going through three readings, will at least have one more reading as council members wanted to have more time to review the proposed fees.

Wilkin reported that the new Pella windows have been installed at the City Building, replacing the old, single-paned windows. It is something that will likely positively affect the efficiency of the building, and the new windows also look nice on the old, brick building.

Greenfield Village Council meets in regular session the first and third Monday of each month in the council chambers on the third floor of the City Building at 7 p.m.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Greenfield Village Council members (clockwise from bottom left) Mary Ellen McMurry, Cory Taylor, Phil Clyburn, Jessalynn Hunter and Brenda Losey are pictured during Monday’s meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Greenfield.jpg Greenfield Village Council members (clockwise from bottom left) Mary Ellen McMurry, Cory Taylor, Phil Clyburn, Jessalynn Hunter and Brenda Losey are pictured during Monday’s meeting. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Several Christmas-themed events just around the corner