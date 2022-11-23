HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joseph Reno, 60, of Dayton, was arrested for public indecency.

Dalton Thompson, 21, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and operating with the number of the former owner.

INCIDENT/ARREST

At approximately 6 p.m., the police department responded to the 900 block of North West Street for a report of a female being outside yelling and cussing for an extended period of time. After further investigation, Allison Elliott, 51, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

ACCIDENTS

At approximately 5:56 p.m., the police department responded to Fenner Avenue for a report of a two-car crash. Investigation showed that Jenna Winters, 50, of Hillsboro, was westbound on Fenner Avenue entering a curve while Bryant Rockwell, 62, of Hillsboro, was eastbound and negotiating the same curve Winters was entering when a PVCP pipe fell out of the back of Rockwell’s vehicle, striking Winter’s vehicle and causing functional damage. No injuries were reported on the scene. Rockwell was cited for all loads secured.

At approximately 6:09 p.m., the police department responded to the area of South High Street near Muntz Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival, a juvenile out of Wilmington was traveling southbound on South High Street and was stopped at the traffic signal at the intersection of Muntz Street. Alexis Salyers, 21, of Hillsboro, was traveling behind the juvenile’s vehicle. When the light turned green, the juvenile accelerated and stopped for traffic again. Salyers failed to observe the juvenile stop, causing a rear-end type collision causing minor damage. No injuries were reported on the scene. Salyers was cited for assured clear distance ahead.