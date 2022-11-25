Greenfield Tour of Homes

It is time for the 16th annual Christmas Tour of Homes in Greenfield hosted by the Greenfield Historical Society after a two-year break.

The tour will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, and will feature four homes, an art studio and the B&O Depot. The tour cost is $10. A chicken noodle dinner will precede the tour at the Grain and Hay Building from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost of the meal is $10 and includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, roll and butter, drink and a choice of cakes.

The business featured this year is Dancing on Tabletops Art Studio at 11220 S.R. 753 south owned by Cathy Daniels Rivas. The studio was a two-year project that opened in the spring of 2022. Rivas calls it her “happy retreat.” It is an eclectic studio nestled on her family farmland. The Daniels began farming the property in 1841. Rivas has an art studio and a guest area which includes two small bedrooms, a kitchenette, bath and living area. She offers workshops and enjoys completing her own artwork there.

The first house featured will be at 671 S. Washington St., the home of Dean and Sylvia Waddell. The home is 163 years old and was built by G.I. Rucker with stones from his quarry. The Waddells have lived there for five years and have done major restoration to the inside and outside of the home keeping with a very traditional style. They are still working on the wall facing the home and the landscaping. Dean’s favorite spot is the basement where his hobbies come to life. The home has five bedrooms and 4.5 bath and they have added air-conditioning. They will have Christmas trees up for the holidays.

The second house is the home of Tom Schluep at 131 N. Eighth St. It was built in 1950 and Schluep has lived there for two years. He loves his cozy home and has lots of antiques throughout. They include an old cabinet from the Presbyterian church, a stool from Pearce’s restaurant, and old newspapers from the Greenfield Daily Times. Schluep enjoys making crafts and will have many on display. He will also have Christmas decorations throughout the home.

The third house is the home of Trevor and Brittany Quigley at 930 Jefferson St. The home is 100 years old this year and has lots of history in the basement with handprints and names of owners and dates on the walls. Their style has been primitive, but they are moving toward organic modern style as they update furniture. The home had a fire in 2018 and was restored and remodeled before they bought it a year ago. They continue to make upgrades and repairs to the home including a recent water leak. They will have a large Christmas tree and other decorations in the home.

The final home belongs to Eric and Mel Salyers at 12618 S.R. 28 west. The ranch home was built in 1974 and the owners describe it as a European farmhouse. They moved in two years ago and their family room and living rooms are their favorite spots because they are their gathering place to enjoy family and friends. They will have Christmas decorations throughout the home with a special tree in memory of Eric’s grandmother and the Frosty Eskimo friends ornaments she gave Eric each year for Christmas.

Finally, the B & O Depot will be open for visitors.

“The historical society wants to share with the community the wonderful model of ‘Greenfield Throughout the Years’ given to them by Tom Adams,” a news release said. “The depot has been remodeled this past year with a lower ceiling, new windows and doors, lighting and paint. Adams has rearranged his display, added to it, and improved the signage and information. He also features Christmas displays in the downtown stores this year. His beautifully handmade scaled models of our town are amazing to look at and remember our town in the years of 1920-1950.

“All four families are excited about the tour this year and hope many visitors come through to see all their hard work and Christmas decorations. The historical society truly appreciates all their time and effort. The tour helps the society carry on its work to preserve and share Greenfield’s history.

Tickets are available at the Community Savings Bank through noon on Dec. 3. Tickets will also be available the day of the tour at the Grain and Hay building and at the homes. If you need gifts for Christmas, the historical society has many ideas available, including its book on McClain High School available at the Grain and Hay building.

This story was submitted by the Greenfield Historical Society.

This is the home of Trevor and Brittany Quigley at 930 Jefferson St. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Quigley.jpg This is the home of Trevor and Brittany Quigley at 930 Jefferson St. Submitted photo This is the Dancing on Tabletops Art Studio at 11220 S.R. 753 owned by Cathy Daniels Rivas. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Rivas.jpg This is the Dancing on Tabletops Art Studio at 11220 S.R. 753 owned by Cathy Daniels Rivas. Submitted photo This house at 671 S. Washington St. is the home of Dean and Sylvia Waddell. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Waddell.jpg This house at 671 S. Washington St. is the home of Dean and Sylvia Waddell. Submitted photo This home owned by Tom Schluep at 131 N. Eighth St. was built in 1950. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Schluep.jpg This home owned by Tom Schluep at 131 N. Eighth St. was built in 1950. Submitted photo This is the Eric and Mel Salyers home at 12618 S.R. 28. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Salyers.jpg This is the Eric and Mel Salyers home at 12618 S.R. 28. Submitted photo

16th event includes also features chicken and noodle dinner