HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Nov. 19

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

Deputies responded to the 6900 block of East New Market Road to a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, charges are currently pending.

A deputy responded to a residence in the 5000 block of Strain Road after a report of a person with a gunshot wound. After investigation, it was determined the self-inflicted wound was accidental.

Deputies responded to a two-car accident in the 4500 block of U.S. Route 62. After investigation, Nicole Stethem, 37, Hillsboro, was charged with OVI and failure to control a motor vehicle.

Nov. 20

INCIDENT/ARREST

Deputies responded to the 5400 block of U.S. 62 after a report of a fight. After investigation, Mallory M. Isaac, 35, Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

ARRESTS

David Katzenbach, 46, Washington C.H., was arrested for criminal trespass.

Jerry L. Trisdale, 56, Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespass and theft.