GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Marshall Smith, 40, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and no headlights.

Toby Jones, 21, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving with an expired license.

Nov. 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Keith Bennett, 51, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.

Robert Throckmorton Jr., 33, Middletown, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Nov. 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tristan Sobotka, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for theft and breaking and entering.

Shawn Parr, 20, Greenfield, was issued traffic citation for driving with an expired license.

Nov. 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tahler Riley, 21, Greenfield, was issued a traffic citation for no headlight and expired tags.

James Pauley, 52, Greenfield, was issued citation for failure to reinstate.

A 14-year-old Greenfield male juvenile was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and driving without a valid license.

A 13-year-old Greenfield male juvenile was arrested for theft of motor vehicle and on a capias warrant for being a runaway juvenile.

Nov. 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Alexander Minshall, 24, New Holland, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and no taillights.

Kyle Legge, 35, of Greenfield, was arrested for OVI and issued citations for driving under suspension and a stop sign violation.

Nov. 18

Richard Washburn, 29, Chillicothe, was arrested for obstruction.

INCIDENTS

An officer responded to a report of a hit-skip accident in the 300 block of Mill Street. The incident is under investigation.

Officers responded to report of an attempted suicide on the 600 block of South Street. A male was transported to Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

Nov. 19

ARREST

Betty Groves, 56, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal trespassing, menacing and ethnic intimidation.

INCIDENTS

Officers responded to an overdose in the 400 block of Waddell Street. An ambulance transported a male to Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

Officers responded to an overdose in the 600 block of Pine Street. An ambulance transported a male to Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

An officer first responded to the 700 block of Foraker Street at the request of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office due to multiple 911 hang up calls.

Nov. 20

INCIDENTS

Officers first responded to S.R. 41 for a report of an attempted robbery. The Highland County Sheriff’s Office detained one male subject.

An officer responded to a report of a hit skip accident in the 700 block of McClain Avenue. The incident is under investigation.

Nov. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cole Campbell, 31, Washington Court House, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.

Tad Price, 47, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for a violation of court orders.

Jacque Lewis, 50, Greenfield, was issued a citation for expired registration.

INCIDENT

Officers first responded to Lovers Lane at the request of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office due to 911 hang up call.

Nov. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brandon Beechler, 41, Chillicothe, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and expired registration.

INCIDENTS

An officer investigated a report of identity theft on the 700 block of Jefferson Street.

An officer responded to the 500 block of Edgewood Avenue for 911 hang up.

Nov. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tad Price, 47, Greenfield, was arrested for obstruction.

Andrea Chanse, 54, Ashville, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct.

Robert Throckmorton Jr., 33, Middletown, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Jamie Robinette Jr., 32, Greenfield, was arrested for aggravated possession of drugs.

Nov. 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Timothy S. Seitz, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drugs.

Angela Archer, 50, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

INCIDENTS

Officers responded to an overdose in the 400 block of Spring Street.

Officers responded to a report of juveniles in the area of the 100 block of Railroad Street possibly vandalizing a structure. Officers made contact with juveniles and with a key holder. Charges were declined.

An officer responded to the 500 block of Dickey Avenue due to a home being spray painted. The incident is under investigation.

Officers first responded to the 700 block of Carford Pike at the request of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office due to a disturbance.

Nov. 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Baylee Banks, 24, Chillicothe, was arrested for a probation violation warrant out of the Chillicothe Police Department.

INCIDENT

Officers responded to a report of an aggressive dog at large in the 200 block of Mirabeau Street. The canine owner was located and advised of city ordinance.

Officers responded to an overdose in the 600 block of Depot Street. An ambulance transported a female to Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

Officers responded to an overdose in the 600 block of Dickey Avenue where one male was pronounced deceased.

Nov. 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Robert D. Throckmorton Jr., 33, Middletown, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Alexis Swisher, 22, Leesburg, was issued a traffic citation for speed.

Joann Shapley, 43, Greenfield, was arrested for label required.

John Thompson, 34, South Salem, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

INCIDENT

Officers responded to the area of Rapid Forge Road and Thrifton Road at the request of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office due to a male subject jumping in and out of traffic. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office detained one male subject.