Fatal crashes involve Clinton Co. residents

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating two fatal accidents from over the weekend that involved Clinton County residents.

Troopers from the Lebanon Post are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road near Halls Creek Road in Warren County.

The crash occurred on Friday at 4:43 p.m.

John Cornelius, 70, of Morrow, was traveling eastbound on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road in a 2008 Mazda Tribute. Sandra Moorman, 75, of Clarksville, was traveling westbound on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road in a 2014 Kia Soul. The Cornelius vehicle drove left of center and struck Moorman’s vehicle head-on.

Cornelius was pronounced deceased at the scene. It was determined Cornelius was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash, according to the state patrol. Moorman was transported by EMS to Bethesda North Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Salem Township Fire/EMS.

Troopers from the Wilmington Post are investigating, a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Sunday at approximately 10:34 p.m. on S.R. 350 in Vernon Township, Clinton County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Ashley M. Maynard, 27, of Wilmington, was operating a red 1999 Dodge Dakota westbound on S.R. 350 when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck tree head-on.

Maynard was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Clinton County Coroner’s Office, according to the state patrol.

S.R. 350 was closed during the initial investigation.

The Clinton County Coroner’s Office and Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District assisted troopers on scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.