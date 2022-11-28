Official election results

The certified results of this month’s general election were released by the Highland County Board of Elections last week. The total number of ballots cast in Highland County was 12,911 out of 27,203 registered voters for an overall turnout of 47.46 percent.

There were no changes to final results from the unofficial election night results.

The Highland County Board of Elections will conduct a post-election audit Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 9 a.m., and the public is welcome to attend.

Below are the certified results of candidates who were on the ballot statewide and in Highland County for the election:

State Representative

Bob Peterson, Republican

10,700 — 100%

Judge of the Court of Appeals (4th District)

Kristy Wilkin

10,555 — 100%

County Commissioner

Tara Matthews Campbell

3,146 — 24.69%

Brad Roades

9,595 — 75.31%

County Auditor

Alex J. Butler

11,065 — 100%

State Issue 1: To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail.

Yes

10,800 — 86.06%

Statewide: 3,036,938 — 77.56%

No

1,749 — 13.94%

Statewide: 878,816 — 22.44%

State Issue 2: To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote.

Yes

11,183 — 88.92%

Statewide: 3.032,817 — 77.05%

No

1,393 — 11.08%

Statewide: 903,200 — 22.95%

Governor

Mike DeWine, Republican

10,575 — 83.72%

Statewide: 2,528,018 — 62.79%

Nan Whaley, Democrat

1,992 — 15.77%

Statewide: 1,497,866 — 37.21%

Attorney General

Jeffrey A. Crossman, Democrat

2,108 — 16.52%

Statewide: 1,598,251 — 39.63%

Dave Yost, Republican

10,649 — 83.48%

Statewide: 2,434,350 — 60.37%

Auditor of State

Keith Faber, Republican

10,424 — 82.64%

Statewide: 2,348,616 — 58.98%

Taylor Sappington, Democrat

2,190 — 17.36%

Statewide: 1,633,552 — 41.02%

Secretary of State

Chelsea Clark, Democrat

2,105 — 16.51%

Statewide: 1,586,645 — 39.44%

Frank LaRose, Republican

10,511 — 82.44%

Statewide: 2,395,434 — 59.54%

Terpsehore Tore Maras

134 — 1.05%

Statewide: 41,257 — 1.03%

Treasurer of State

Scott Schertzer, Democrat

2,208 — 17.46%

Statewide: 1,642,467 — 41.22%

Robert Sprague, Republican

10,436 — 82.54%

Statewide: 2,341,833 — 58.78%

Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court

Jennifer Brunner, Democrat

2,393 — 18.79%

Statewide: 1,754,011 — 43.69%

Sharon L. Kennedy, Republican

10,344 — 81.21%

Statewide: 2,261,072 — 56.31%

Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court

Pat Fischer, Republican

10,357 — 81.69%

Statewide: 2,283,820 — 57.15%

Terri Jamison, Democrat

2,321 — 18.31%

Statewide: 1,712,621 — 42.85%

Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court

Pat Dewine, Republican

10,193 — 80.85%

Statewide: 2,260,215 — 56.55%

Marilyn Zayas, Democrat

2,414 — 19.15%

Statewide: 1,736,590 — 43.45%

U.S. Senator

Tim Ryan, Democrat

2,755 — 21.71%

Statewide: 1,883,223 — 46.72%

JD Vance, Republican

9,931 — 78.27%

Statewide: 2,147,898 — 53.28%

U.S. Congress

Samantha Meadows, Democrat

2,115 — 16.62%

Statewide: 64,329 — 25.46%

Brad Wenstrup, Republican

10,607 — 83.38%

Statewide: 188,300 — 74.54%

State Senator

Gary Boone, Democrat

2,481 — 19.76%

Entire District: 25,963 — 25.56%

Shane Wilkin, Republican

10,072 — 80.24%

Entire District: 75,623 — 74.44%

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

Roades, Wilkin still big local winners