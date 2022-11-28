Official election results

The certified results of this month’s general election were released by the Highland County Board of Elections last week. The total number of ballots cast in Highland County was 12,911 out of 27,203 registered voters for an overall turnout of 47.46 percent.
There were no changes to final results from the unofficial election night results.
The Highland County Board of Elections will conduct a post-election audit Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 9 a.m., and the public is welcome to attend.
Below are the certified results of candidates who were on the ballot statewide and in Highland County for the election:
State Representative
Bob Peterson, Republican
10,700 — 100%
Judge of the Court of Appeals (4th District)
Kristy Wilkin
10,555 — 100%
County Commissioner
Tara Matthews Campbell
3,146 — 24.69%
Brad Roades
9,595 — 75.31%
County Auditor
Alex J. Butler
11,065 — 100%
State Issue 1: To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail.
Yes
10,800 — 86.06%
Statewide: 3,036,938 — 77.56%
No
1,749 — 13.94%
Statewide: 878,816 — 22.44%
State Issue 2: To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote.
Yes
11,183 — 88.92%
Statewide: 3.032,817 — 77.05%
No
1,393 — 11.08%
Statewide: 903,200 — 22.95%
Governor
Mike DeWine, Republican
10,575 — 83.72%
Statewide: 2,528,018 — 62.79%
Nan Whaley, Democrat
1,992 — 15.77%
Statewide: 1,497,866 — 37.21%
Attorney General
Jeffrey A. Crossman, Democrat
2,108 — 16.52%
Statewide: 1,598,251 — 39.63%
Dave Yost, Republican
10,649 — 83.48%
Statewide: 2,434,350 — 60.37%
Auditor of State
Keith Faber, Republican
10,424 — 82.64%
Statewide: 2,348,616 — 58.98%
Taylor Sappington, Democrat
2,190 — 17.36%
Statewide: 1,633,552 — 41.02%
Secretary of State
Chelsea Clark, Democrat
2,105 — 16.51%
Statewide: 1,586,645 — 39.44%
Frank LaRose, Republican
10,511 — 82.44%
Statewide: 2,395,434 — 59.54%
Terpsehore Tore Maras
134 — 1.05%
Statewide: 41,257 — 1.03%
Treasurer of State
Scott Schertzer, Democrat
2,208 — 17.46%
Statewide: 1,642,467 — 41.22%
Robert Sprague, Republican
10,436 — 82.54%
Statewide: 2,341,833 — 58.78%
Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court
Jennifer Brunner, Democrat
2,393 — 18.79%
Statewide: 1,754,011 — 43.69%
Sharon L. Kennedy, Republican
10,344 — 81.21%
Statewide: 2,261,072 — 56.31%
Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court
Pat Fischer, Republican
10,357 — 81.69%
Statewide: 2,283,820 — 57.15%
Terri Jamison, Democrat
2,321 — 18.31%
Statewide: 1,712,621 — 42.85%
Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court
Pat Dewine, Republican
10,193 — 80.85%
Statewide: 2,260,215 — 56.55%
Marilyn Zayas, Democrat
2,414 — 19.15%
Statewide: 1,736,590 — 43.45%
U.S. Senator
Tim Ryan, Democrat
2,755 — 21.71%
Statewide: 1,883,223 — 46.72%
JD Vance, Republican
9,931 — 78.27%
Statewide: 2,147,898 — 53.28%
U.S. Congress
Samantha Meadows, Democrat
2,115 — 16.62%
Statewide: 64,329 — 25.46%
Brad Wenstrup, Republican
10,607 — 83.38%
Statewide: 188,300 — 74.54%
State Senator
Gary Boone, Democrat
2,481 — 19.76%
Entire District: 25,963 — 25.56%
Shane Wilkin, Republican
10,072 — 80.24%
Entire District: 75,623 — 74.44%
Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.