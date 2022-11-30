FRS expanding transport slate

Multiple members of the Transportation Committee were present at the Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners to give updates on transportation topics.

Damon Lucas, the Family Recovery Services (FRS) transportation director, said that the organization plans to bring public transit to Brown County at the beginning of 2023 and give the people there all the opportunities those in Adams and Highland counties have.

Lucas said FRS is also looking into possibly making an app for the service where people can schedule their own trips as opposed to calling for one. He said the app would also be able to be used to tell where the vehicle is located.

Lucas also said FRS plans to add a weekend service starting in early spring of 2023.

He said that FRS Transportation received its Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) 2023 grant consisting of $2.17 million to increase services in all three of the counties.

“We’re in the best transportation situation that we have been, and I think that’s a good thing and a lot of hard work went into that from a lot of people, not to leave our drivers and everyone involved in transportation,” Joe Adray, current Highland County mobility manager, said. “You know, as I prepare to retire at the end of December, I wanted to kind of give that general update.”

Adray said with his retirement, Chris Hetzel will be replacing him in the position. He said Hetzel had been working with FRS in helping dispatch and getting people where they need to go.

In other news, the board of commissioners moved to make two job postings, one for a human resources employee and another to help the county with its records storage and organizing those records.

“Human resources, we’ve got a lot of, close to 250 employees and there’s a lot of changes and different things that affect all those folks and we feel like we need somebody that just kind of overlooks that and make sure we’re doing everything we should be doing for those folks,” Duncan said.

For the other position, Duncan said the record storage facility is currently in the works. He said the county has records stored “everywhere.” He also said he thought the county should hire someone to go through those records and find what the county doesn’t need and what it does, then organize it all in an orderly manner.

“The easy part is building the building and getting that in place,” Daniels said. “The harder part is gonna be organizing the records that we’ve got and getting them in the kind of format it’s gonna take to move them from where we have them scattered every place to now a more organized records center/library.”

The board of commissioners also moved to approve a liquor license renewal for Corner Market, LLC in Greenfield.

In other news, there were two resolutions approved by the board:

* Res. No. 22-199 is a request from Highland County Board of DD for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds in the amount of $146,900.

* Res. No. 22-200 is authorization for a budget modification within the general fund from to Professional and Technical Services in the amount of $5,000.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

From left, Damon Lucas, Joe Adray, Chris Hetzel and Bill Fawley discuss transportation updates at the morning meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_DSC_0418.jpg From left, Damon Lucas, Joe Adray, Chris Hetzel and Bill Fawley discuss transportation updates at the morning meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Planning weekend services in Highland County in the spring