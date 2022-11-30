Christmas Free Sale is Saturday at local church

A Christmas Free Sale, open to anyone in need of Christmas presents for family members, will be held this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Good News Gathering in Hillsboro.

Families can pick up a limited number of toys for their children and an unlimited number of other items. Kids will be able to shop for their parents.

Tickets will be handed out starting at 7 a.m., and the free sale runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We’ll give them a ticket in the order they got here, and we’ll try to spread the people out as we’re moving them into the building so it’s not a mad rush,” said Russ Boone, a church member who is helping to coordinate the event.

The sale will include toys, household items and coats.

“We have toys for children in preschool through high school,” said Boone. “We have a lot of new toys that we’ll be giving away, and then we also have some gently used toys that we’ll be giving away.”

Each family will be allowed to select three toys. Everything else can be taken as much as needed with no questions asked.

The sale has been held for more than a decade, and people have come from as far away as Cincinnati to pick up gifts.

While the parents shop, there will be a separate area where children under the age of 10 can shop for their parents, and the gifts they select will be wrapped. There will also be crafts available to keep the children occupied while their parents are shopping.

“We’re doing this to help out people in the community and to show God’s love through helping people who need help during this time of year,” said Boone. “That’s our main goal.”

Anyone working in the children’s area is required to pass a background check to make sure things are as safe as possible.

For more information call 937-393-5383. Good News Gathering is located at 6250 U.S. Route 62 at the south edge of Hillsboro.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

This is a presale scene from a previous Christmas Free Sale at Good News Gathering in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Free-Sale-pic.jpg This is a presale scene from a previous Christmas Free Sale at Good News Gathering in Hillsboro. Times-Gazette file photo

Even kids can get presents for their family