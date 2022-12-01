Fairfield turns to one of its own for new coach

Fairfield High School product Lesley Hattan has been named by athletic director Jimmy Barnett as they Lady Lions softball coach. She will succeed Mark Dettwiller who resigned recently due to work commitments.

Hattan has been a part of the Fairfield Lady Lions softball program since she was 7 years old. Hattan was a Fairfield Lady Lion softball player in high school and in her senior year of 2000 helped lead the team to a Southern Hills Athletic Conference championship, a sectional championship, and a district runner-up trophy under then-head coach Beth Floyd and current assistant Coach Tom Purtell.

Hattan is the first former Fairfield Lady Lion softball player to become head coach.

“Fairfield Lady Lions softball has enjoyed a rich and storied history of excellence and Lesley has been a part of that success. Lesley brings a vast softball coaching experience to the program,” the school said in a news release. “Lesley began coaching Little League softball teams in the summer, then Lesley and her husband, Fred, coached the seventh and eighth grade Fairfield softball teams for several years.

“Lesley Hattan became a part of the softball coaching staff in the spring of 2009 joining head coach Matthew Zimmerman, assistant head coach Tom Purtell, and assistant Marvin Larrick. Lesley Hattan has been the junior varsity coach for 14 years covering 13 softball seasons (there was no season in 2020 due to COVID-19). Although listed as a junior varsity coach, Lesley and all high school softball coaches work with all softball players varsity and junior varsity every day. Coaching at these different levels has given Lesley a keen understanding of how players learn skills and develop at each stage.”

Since 2009, Fairfield Lady Lions softball has won 10 Southern Hills Athletic Conference championships including four gold gloves signifying undefeated seasons, 13 sectional championships, seven district championships, and four regional runner-up trophies.

Hattan has also led the Fairfield Lady Lions volleyball program over the last four years, serving as the head volleyball coach in 2019, 2020 and 2021. This year she has been the assistant head coach working with head coach Jerrica Stackhouse. The past four years have been the most successful in program history with a 79-34 record, three Southern Hills Athletic Conference Championships (one gold volleyball), two SHAC runner-up trophies, and a sectional tournament championship.

Hattan is employed by the Fairfield Local Schools as an aide and works with her husband, Fred, in the family businesses.

“Lesley Hattan looks forward to leading the Fairfield Lady Lions Softball coaching staff and their winning tradition,” the news release said.

Information for this story was provided by Thomas E. Purtell, president, Fairfield Athletic Boosters.

New Fairfield softball coach Lesley Hattan (center looking toward the camera) is congratulated by the Lady Lions. Submitted photo

Hattan will look to continue softball program’s storied history