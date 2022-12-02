Time tested pot pie recipe

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Renda Hollon Nickell with her delicious pot pie recipe — just in time for your turkey and chicken leftovers.

Renda is my Facebook friend and was telling us about this recipe. I asked her to please let me share this in my column. She graciously agreed and sent it to me.

I have never made a pot pie before, but I can assure you I will make this wonderful recipe. It is perfect for all your turkey and chicken leftovers from Thanksgiving.

Thank you so much Renda for sharing with all of us.

Please send me your favorite recipes, and a story about the recipe if you have one. Send them to [email protected] Have a great week!

Renda said this recipe is from a friend of her’s, Sonia Scarbery, from over 20 years ago.

POT PIE

Ingredients

3 cups cubed chicken (cooked)

1 cup slice carrots (cooked)

1 cup diced potatoes (cooked)

1 cup frozen peas (thawed)

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup chopped onion

6 Tablespoons margarine or butter

1/3 cup flour

7 chicken bouillon cubes

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4 ½ cups milk

Directions

Prepare pie crust (I use Pillsbury)

For two double crusted pies:

Preheat oven 375 degrees.

In large pan cook celery, onion and butter together until tender.

Stir in flour, bouillon and pepper, then stir in chicken and add milk.

Cook until thicken and bubbly.

Stir in chicken, carrots, potatoes and peas, then remove from heat.

Pour into pie shell and cover with crust.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.