SSCC Theatre holding auditions

SSCC Theatre will hold auditions for the spring production of “Moonlight and Magnolias” by Ron Hutchinson.

Open to community members and students, auditions will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on the Southern State Community College Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

“Moonlight & Magnolias” takes place in 1939 when Hollywood is abuzz. Legendary producer David O. Selznick has shut down production of his new epic, “Gone with the Wind”, a film adaptation of Margaret Mitchell’s novel. The screenplay just doesn’t work. So what’s an all-powerful movie mogul to do? While fending off the film’s stars, gossip columnists, and his father-in-law, Selznick sends a car for famed screenwriter Ben Hecht and pulls formidable director Victor Fleming from the set of “The Wizard of Oz”. Summoning both to his office, he locks the doors, closes the shades, and on a diet of bananas and peanuts, the three men labor over five days to fashion a screenplay that will become the blueprint for one of the most successful and beloved films of all time.

Those interested in auditioning should prepare a comedic one- to two-minute monologue and schedule an audition slot at www.sscctheatre.com. Memorization of the monologue is recommended but not required. Those interested in working on available crew positions will be asked to complete an interview during the day of auditions. No scheduling appointment is needed.

If interested in auditioning, but unavailable to attend either audition date, contact Director Rainee Angles ([email protected]) to schedule an alternate audition date before Jan. 13.

“Moonlight and Magnolias” will be performed April 14-16. For more information about available roles and rehearsal schedules, visit www.sscctheatre.com.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.