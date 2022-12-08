Stuff the sleigh

Doing what they love to do and fulfilling a requirement at the same time, the Hillsboro Drama Club will present a free holiday variety show on Friday, Dec. 16 in the Hillsboro High School Theatre.

The show will feature skits, singing, monologues, music, a short play called “The Santa Interviews” by Wade Bradford and Santa Claus. While admission is free, the drama club will be accepting donations of toys to donate to Toys for Tots.

The show will start at 7 p.m. But up until that time Hillsboro teacher Jenna Horick, who is helping organize the show and collection for Toys for Tots, hopes to have a sleigh that was made to collect toys at the show placed at different businesses around town where toys can also be donated.

“I came up with the wooden sleigh idea to collect the toys because I wanted to include students who are involved with crew and stage production,” Horick said. “Hillsboro High School students are very lucky to have the production room behind our theatre. This production room is equipped with the tools, paint and other materials that are needed to construct our sets. It was a great teaching experience.”

People can bring their donations to the theater that night of the show. There will be a sleigh there that the drama club built to put the toys in.

“Our drama club (International Thespian Society) is required to organize a community service project at least once a year. The students in the drama club decided that they would like to do what they love — theatre — and come up with a project that benefits the community as well. This holiday variety show does both,” Horick said.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

This picture shows the wooden sleigh the Hillsboro Drama Club made to collect donated toys. Pictured are Hillsboro seniors Lydia Clouser (left) and Sarah Gabel. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/12/web1_Stuff-Sleigh.jpg This picture shows the wooden sleigh the Hillsboro Drama Club made to collect donated toys. Pictured are Hillsboro seniors Lydia Clouser (left) and Sarah Gabel. Submitted photo

Toys for Tots goal of HHS holiday show