Christmas events at the YMCA

The Highland County YMCA will host a Dive-In Movie Night at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. and a Selfies with Santa event Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the community with no YMCA membership required to attend.

“This is the first movie night that we’ve done, and the thing with the pool is we’re trying to make it like it’s a snow globe, like a giant snow globe where you jump in and get wet,” said Highland County YMCA Membership Director Jennifer Waterman. “We’re decorating the pool for the first time, and Lowe’s is letting us borrow an inflatable decoration, so we’re going to have that put into the pool, and then we’ll have this giant TV that we’re going to be showing ‘Home Alone’ on.”

Viewers will be able to watch the movie from inside the pool or stay dry and watch from the deck. Waterman said she hopes “people bring in their families and just have a really nice family night out at the pool.”

The Selfies with Santa event will include holiday cookie decorating and crafts. “We’re having Santa and Mrs. Clause will be coming as well, and Santa is going to be set up in our social room,” said Waterman. “He will be talking with children and doing the whole Santa wish list and let the kids tell them what they want.”

Waterman said parents will be able to take cell phone pictures of their children. “One of our staff can also take a picture, so if the whole family wants to jump in, we’d be happy to grab their cameras and take pictures as well,” she said.

According to Waterman, the social room will be decked out with lights and will be very festive.

“There is going to be cookie decorating which Mrs. Clause will help out with, and different paper crafts so that the kids can do different crafts and take them home and decorate their trees with,” said Waterman.

She said she is looking forward to seeing children enjoy the event. “They’re just so happy to see Santa, and it’s just such a treat to see them decorating and having fun, and it’s an enjoyable time, and you know Christmas is all about children,” she said.

Dive-In Movie Night and Selfies with Santa