Thirty-six months for assaulting officers

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 36 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court for multiple counts of assault on a peace officer and intimidation in two separate cases.

Levi Krebs, 31, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on one count of assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to another 12 months on a second count of assault on a peace officer, also a fourth-degree felony, which was also ordered to be consecutive to a third count from a separate case of attempted intimidation of an attorney, a fourth-degree felony, with another 12 months, for a total of 36 months. Krebs was given 200 total days of jail-time credit.

According to court documents for both counts in the first case, on or around March 11, 2022, three deputies responded to a residence at Carmel Road. Upon arrival they found two people seated in a vehicle at the end of the driveway. The two then indicated that Krebs was “talking out of his head, which they believed to be the result of Levi not taking his medications.” One of the two people in the car then indicated that Krebs threw a chair at the other person and after he made physical threats to them, also began asking God if he should grab the gun. After that, the two went to the end of the driveway and called 911.

The two in the vehicle said there was a gun inside the residence. One of them also said that Krebs was threatening to slit the other person’s throat. The two stated that they wanted to pursue charges against him as a means to have him put in a secure facility for the night. A sergeant arrived at the residence and a plan was made to try and call Krebs out by using a speaker system on one of the deputy’s patrol vehicles, according to court records.

All of the units then started to approach the residence. One of the deputies went to the back of the residence while the other two deputies and the sergeant stayed at the front. The deputy tried for about 20 minutes to call Krebs out of the home. He could be heard screaming inside. After the attempt was unsuccessful, the sergeant had one of the people in the car try to talk Krebs out of the residence. That attempt was also unsuccessful “and caused Levi to become increasingly agitated,” court records state.

The two that were in the vehicle both showed concern that Krebs might try to hurt himself. The officers tried to enter the residence to try to call him out. The sergeant and one of the deputies walked to the front door while another of the deputies went to the northwest corner as cover. The sergeant opened the front door and saw Krebs seated on a couch next to the front door. After seeing the sergeant, Krebs stood up and started to scream, according to court records, “at the top of his lungs while aggressively approaching the door.”

The deputy with the sergeant couldn’t see if Krebs had anything in his hands, while he also continued to scream and pump his hands up and down rapidly. When Krebs got to the front door, he tried to slam it shut. The sergeant kicked the door back open and the deputy saw that Krebs was still screaming and in an aggressive posture. Krebs started to approach the sergeant and deputy when the deputy deployed a Taser, striking Krebs in the center of his chest, according to court records.

The records state the Taser did not slow Krebs as he continued to scream and started to “rapidly approach” the officers. As he exited the door of the home, the deputy used the taser a second time, also to effect. Krebs then started to physically attack the sergeant with “several” closed fist strikes at their face. One of the other deputies used another Taser, which again did not impact Krebs. Krebs struck the sergeant again several times in the left side of their head while the sergeant tried to subdue him.

At that time, one of the deputies gained control of Krebs’ left arm and, alongside the other two deputies, was able to get his arms “beneath his body.” While one of the deputies tried to get Krebs’ arms from under his body, they felt pressure on their right hand and realized Krebs was biting the hand. After the deputy pulled the hand away. Krebs continued to resist and said that he was invincible, according to court records.

Eventually, the deputy removed Krebs’ right arm from under his body, with Krebs then willingly removing his left arm from under his body. Krebs was secured and assisted to his feet. While he was being escorted to the sergeant’s patrol vehicle, he started to resist by pulling away from the sergeant, court records state.

Krebs was then secured in a patrol vehicle and taken to the Highland County Justice Center. One of the deputies was taken to the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District for evaluation because of fatigue and blood pressure problems. After returning to the sheriff’s office, another of the deputies also saw swelling and bruising on the left side of the sergeant’s head, records state.

According to court documents for the second case, on or around the period beginning on May 5, 2022, and continuing through May 31, 2022, Krebs threatened an attorney.

In other sentencings, Andrew Marler, 38, Columbus, was sentenced to five years of community control on one count of grand theft.

Court records state that Marler was ordered to pay restitution to the Highland County Victim Witness Office of $700 monthly payments beginning on Jan. 15, 2023, totaling $41,596.86, to First United Methodist Church of Hillsboro.

Court records also stated that if Marler violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of six to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay a fine of $5,000.

According to court documents, beginning on or around the period of July 1, 2019, and continuing through July 1, 2020, Marler deprived the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church of U.S. currency in the amount of $41,596.86 and other miscellaneous items with the amount being equal to or exceeding $7,500, but less than $150,000.

Christian Farr, 26, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.

Court records state that Farr was ordered to pay restitution through the Victim Witness Escrow Account in monthly payments of $200 beginning on Jan. 15, 2023, for a total amount of $3,245.36.

Court records also stated that if Farr violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of six to 12 months and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500.

According to court documents, Farr was discovered taking products off the shelf where he was employed, marking them as returned and then collecting the money from those returns, even though he never purchased the products.

The thefts happened fromf April 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022, for a total of $3,245.36.

Aaron Anderson, 32, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound in the vicinity of a school zone, a third-degree felony.

Court records state that Anderson must successfully complete substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and recommended aftercare.

Court records also stated that Anderson was ordered to pay restitution of $120 to the Highland County Task Force through the Victim Restitution Escrow Account of the Highland County Victim Witness Office.

It also stated that if Anderson violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between nine and 36 months and ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.

According to court documents, on or around Dec. 3, 2021, Aaron Anderson knowingly sold or offered to sell a fentanyl-related compound, a Schedule II controlled substance, in the vicinity of a school zone.

