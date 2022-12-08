Build A Buddy event being held by senior center

While there will be no actual event, just in time for Christmas the Highland County Senior Citizens Center is offering Build A Buddy stuffed animal kits that can be ordered or picked up at the center until early the morning of Dec. 23.

The kits can be ordered and purchased on the center’s website at www.highlandseniors.com or purchased at the center, which is currently open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

“Then you can bring your buddy home so you can build it any place and any time,” said Mechell Karnes, executive director of the senior center. “You can see the selections on our website, but there are limited amounts and they will only be available while supplies last.”

There are five new buddy types this time around including a snow leopard, Christmas bear, elephant, husky and bulldog, with a total of about 15 overall to choose from. The varieties can be viewed on the website

They are $25 each and come with a creation box that includes a handle and is wrapped in gift plastic with a bow. Inside the box there is a heart for the buddy, birth certificate from the Highland County Health Department, a collar, name tag, certificate of health, stuffing, and crayons and stickers to decorate the box with. There is also a special “pop up” bracelet.

When a buddy is ordered online, those placing the order will be given a day and time to pick up the buddy.

For more information call the center at 937-393-4745.

The center is also currently selling hot chocolate bombs made to look like three different kinds of snowmen. One has a scarf, one has ear muffs, and one has a top hot, mittens and a scarf.

They are made with Ghirardelli while chocolate accented with Ghirardelli dark chocolate and have a hot chocolate mix inside that can be mixed with milk or water.

The hot chocolate bombs are currently available at Janie’s Closet in uptown Hillsboro during regular business hours, which Karnes said have been extended for the holidays. They are $7 each and should be available through the week of Christmas.

“All proceeds from both events benefit the senior center and help our mission to serve our seniors,” Karnes said.

This photo shows some of the Build A Buddies currently available through the Highland County Senior Citizens Center.

