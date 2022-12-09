Coal for workers, Christmas sale, Kroger access road

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1920, the Greenfield Republican reported that multiple people were in attendance for a Greenfield meeting to hear about the possibility of an armory coming to the city as a “fine building” could be secured.

The American Pad and Textile Co. in Greenfield felt that the 48 cents per bushel price of coal was more than employees could afford and notified them that they would sell coal for 30 cents per bushel to employees.

Harley West and the Motor Inn Garage announced that it finished the planned garage extension and was once again open to the public, meaning they were “at the front in Southern Ohio in ability to take care of the auto traveling public.”

J.B. Elliott purchased a coal and feed business from Henry Ennis, with the deal having been made during the first day of the week and finalized into Elliott’s possession.

The Christmas Seals sale in Greenfield was reported to be a “great success and a large sale of seals” was forecasted; W.H. Meyers and Charles Johnson were in charge of the sale.

In sports, the McClain High School basketball team started its season with two straight victories, with those scores both being annihilations, the first a 42-6 win and the second a 76-2 victory, even though McClain didn’t even have its full squad.

The Jenaro N. Wolf Grocery Co. advertised multiple products, including a quart of Baltimore extra fat oysters for 75 cents, a pound of seeded or seedless raisins for 25 cents and a gallon of sweet cider for 50 cents.

This week in 1950, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Greenfield Village Council were presented a bill of $90.65 to replace someone’s tire and tube following a truck engaged by the village backing into their vehicle, with the village announcing that it needed to investigate prior to following through.

The Congregation of Central Church of Christ in Greenfield announced a celebration for a 54th anniversary with an all-day service on Dec. 10, and a special tribute planned for Peter Roush, a charter member and first clerk when it was established in 1896.

Oren Moore, Merrick Clark, Ray Newman and Robert Alexander went 9-1 and shared the top position at the Eagles Lodge euchre tournament, as four other players went 8-2.

The Nov. 7 election in Highland County cost about 30 cents for every vote, according to the report completed by Homer VanZant, clerk for the Highland County Board of Elections.

In sports, the McClain High School basketball squad was scheduled to travel to Hillsboro for the first South Central Ohio League matchup following losing its opening game to Lebanon by a score of 33-31.

Chakere’s Lyric Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “The Return of Jesse James,” starring John Ireland and Ann Dvorak, and “I Shot Billy the Kid,” starring Don Barry and Robert Lowery.

Cussins and Fearn Stores, located at 228 E. Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised its annual Christmas sale, which included a Christmas tree cake pan for 29 cents, decorated cookie jars for 98 cents and a 12-inch clarinet for 49 cents.

This week in 1975, The Press-Gazette reported that the Highland County Board of Education discussed and approved going with the “Sunshine Law,” which looked to limit executive sessions of public bodies to specific topics.

Cindy Armstrong, a senior at Hillsboro High School, was announced to have scored the highest score in the Good Citizens’ contest sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Hillsboro’s Board of Education announced approval to give every full-time employee of the city’s school district $5,000 in life insurance.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School freshman team took the first loss of its season against the Wilmington Hurricane by a score of 24-23 thanks to 6-2 Bob Williams’ and his 18 points.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “American Graffiti,” written and directed by George Lucas and starring Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard and Cindy Williams.

Carter Lumber, located S.R. 124 in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including a six-foot length steel fence post for $2.45 and a heavy-duty Model T-50 staple gun tacker for $11.39.

This week in 2000, The Times-Gazette reported that Hillsboro City Council accepted and approved a bid from G.W.C.B. Contractors Incorporated for $224,448 for a new Kroger access road.

A state panel announced an approval for a $500,000 loan for Greenfield Products to purchase machinery and equipment that was planned to be used in power coating of automotive parts and other materials.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners announced that it had been looking at the feasibility of an industrial park in the south part of Leesburg off S.R. 771.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners accepted a bid for the Highland County Transportation Grant to Family Recovery Services “to provide transportation services to Highland County.”

In sports, the McClain High School women’s basketball team defeated the Clinton-Massie by a score 47-35 thanks to the team’s staunch defense only allowing three field goals in the final quarter.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” starring Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen, and “Vertical Limit,” starring Chris O’Donnell and Robin Tunney.

Ameritech Pagers advertised multiple versions of its FamilyTalk plan, including the $17.99 per month plan with 1,750 total minutes and the $50 per month plan with 2,700 total minutes.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years