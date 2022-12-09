Easy, inexpensive butterscotch cookies

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend Patricia Nichols with her butterscotch cookies. It’s December, my friends, and time to get baking.

Thank you so much Patricia for sharing all of your wonderful recipes. I love butterscotch, I am making these cookies, it doesn’t take a lot of ingredients and looks pretty easy to make. In our world we don’t have the time and plus all the expense to make these complicated recipes.

If you have any of these easy and not lots of ingredients recipes, please send them to me and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Please send them, along with a story about the recipe if you have one, to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Enjoy this recipe. Thank you so much and have a great week!

BUTTERSCOTCH COOKIES

Ingredients

½ cup butter (softened)

1 cup white sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

2 cups crisp rice cereal

1 cup butterscotch chips

Instructions

Step 1: In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until the mixture is fluffy. Add in vanilla and egg and mix well. Add salt, flour, and baking soda. Mix well. Stir in the crisp rice cereal and butterscotch chips.

Step 2: Drop dough by the rounded teaspoon onto a greased cookie sheet.

Step 3: Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 12-15 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.