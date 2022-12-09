Harpist at Christmas Candlelight Service

The Bainbridge Church of Christ will hold its third annual Christmas Candlelight Service on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. featuring renowned harpist Tiffany Envid-Jones.

“This reflective worship experience is for those who desire to celebrate the season of Christ’s birth in quiet beauty and reverence. This glorious evening will include the singing of traditional Christmas carols, an inspirational Christmas message by Pastor Dennis Wheeler, and the candle-lighting ceremony,” a news release said.

Pre-service harp music will begin at 5:45 p.m. with Envid-Jones.

Envid-Jones is returning for the third year as the guest musical artist. She began studying the harp at age 11. She studied through college and has more than 20 years of playing the harp professionally full-time.

She has played for different events from orchestras to operas and musicals to small chamber groups, accompanying choirs, and playing solo. She has played for more than 600 weddings. She also plays bi-weekly at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus.

Envid-Jones moved to Columbus in 2012 from Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she was the director of the Chattanooga Harp Ensemble.

Since relocating to Columbus, she has performed with the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, Newark-Granville Symphony, New Albany Symphony, Westerville Symphony, McConnell Arts Chamber Orchestra, Ohio State University Symphony, Metropolitan Chamber Orchestra and Opera Project Columbus; accompanied the Capriccio Columbus Choir; and performed for many other groups and special events.

​She formerly held the position of personnel manager and librarian for the McConnell Arts Center Chamber Orchestra in Worthington. She has also served as an adjudicator for the piano and harp division for the Columbus Symphony Youth Orchestra Young Artist’s competition.

​Envid-Jones and her violinist husband own and manage Columbus Musicians, LLC, a provider of live music for Columbus weddings and events. Tiffany is the administrative manager, handling all booking and ceremony/event information as well as serving as personnel manager of more than 70 different musicians.

The Bainbridge Church of Christ is located at 3812 U.S. Route 50, Bainbridge.

This story was provided by Dennis Wheeler, Bainbridge Church of Christ.

Tiffany Envid-Jones will play the harp at the Bainbridge Church of Christ on Dec. 18. Submitted photo