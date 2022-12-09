‘Soulstice’ at Serpent Mound

The Serpent Mound Star Knowledge Winter Peace Summit Winter Soulstice offers a ceremony with indigenous elders, musical experiences through song and drumming, workshops, presentations and other opportunities.

The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18. from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will honor the winter solstice at Woodland Altars, 33200 S.R. 41, Peebles, with Sunday’s gathering including a walk around the Serpent Mound in the name of peace.

“Internationally known speakers such as Ross Hamilton and Thomas “ThunderRock” Johnson, elders and wisdom keepers, will provide many opportunities to experience life through new eyes, as seen from various perspectives and will bring greater understanding, compassion, peace and love for all while building community. All nations, all races, all my relations,” a news release said.

Tickets are $44 and may be purchased at the gate or in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/serpent-mound-star-knowledge-winter-soulstice-tickets-428645077967. Several workshops have a suggested offering of $25 each, but otherwise the admission includes all other programs.

Hamilton will speak on the mystery of the Serpent Mound. Gabriel Hackney will use visual storytelling and anthropomorphic cartography tracing the Mound Builders back 11,000 years. Traci Gallagher is a certified Reiki practitioner and animal communicator who will speak about her work with alternative healing modalities, plant medicine and her work with the horses. Lawrence Greene will lead a stargazing program.and there will be other opportunities that will offer visitors the chance to experience sacred connections to our world, according to the news release.

Vendors and artists who offer one-of-a-kind jewelry, healing tools, and crystals will be at the event. Details about securing a bunk on site can be found on the event page or through the Eventbrite link. There is no camping on-site. A food vendor will be onsite with vegan and other choices.

The Woodland Altars Appalachian location is a scenic retreat just a few miles from Serpent Mound. It is the largest surviving example of a prehistoric effigy mound in the world.

Submitted by Debbie Keri-Brown, publicist.

Mathew Campbell Jr., aka "Blue Hail Man", leads the Native American snake dance.

Event honors winter solstice