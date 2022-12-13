HHS history makers

Natasha Knight (left) Mia Skinner made history Sunday by becoming the first females in Hillsboro High School history to compete in an Ohio High School Athletic Association sanctioned wrestling tournament at the Warrior Fitness Girls Invitational in Warren. Both girls captured second place in their respective weight divisions. For more details see today’s sports section inside.

