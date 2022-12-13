Boil advisory in county

The Highland County Water Company, Inc. issued a boil advisory Tuesday, Dec. 13 for the following area: S.R. 134 from S.R. 131 to Buford, including Leonard, Whitley, South Baker and Beltz roads.

The need for the advisory was caused by a waterline break that has been repaired. According to a representative from the company, the advisory will be in effect until bacteria samples are collected that show nothing was contaminated during the break. This could happen as early as Wednesday, Dec. 14, the spokesperson said.

Anyone in the area who has experienced low or no water pressure should also boil drinking water until further notice.

For more information, call 937-393-4281 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 800-536-6839 after hours, weekends and holidays.

