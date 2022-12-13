SATH to hold 19th Sweetheart Charity Ball

The 19th annual Sweetheart Charity Ball will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 at Roberts Centre in Wilmington by Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) volunteers to benefit KAMP Dovetail.

KAMP Dovetail is an annual volunteer-run summer camp for children with disabilities in Highland and surrounding counties. Each year, the weeklong event is held at the third week in June at Rocky Fork State Park, and each child attending the camp is paired with their own camp volunteer for the duration of the stay.

“It’s a very elegant evening, and we have a new band this year [Blue Water Kings Band out of Cincinnati] for their first time at the event,” said SATH Executive Director Linda Allen. “We’re excited about the new band, and once again if people would like to stay overnight they can call the Holiday Inn and book a room there at the Roberts, and they give them a discount if they say they are with the SATH Charity Ball.”

Appetizers will be served at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“It’s for the whole evening, and once they purchase a ticket everything is included,” said Allen. “They get a picture taken, and we give away door prizes. The food is very good, and we have hors d’oeuvres and specialty cheesecakes that we bring in, so it’s a nice way to support KAMP Dovetail and for people to take their sweetheart out for the evening,” she said.

The cost of the ball is $125 per couple.

The ball is one of a number of fundraisers organized by SATH each year.

As with previous balls, childcare will be available at this year’s event.

“Last year we had several sponsors, so we probably raised over $5,000, and we’re hoping to raise $5,000 again this year,” said Allen.

Tables that can seat four couples can be sponsored by businesses or individuals for $800. “If they rent a table they get tickets, but if they don’t want to come, they can still rent a table, and we put the business name on the table and on the program, and they are displayed on display boards during the evening,” said Allen. “Tickets are on sale now, and last year people bought them for Christmas gifts.”

For tickets and information, contact Allen at 937-366-6657 or 937-364-6144. Tickets can also be purchased at kampdovetail.com.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

