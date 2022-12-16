Draft sign-ups, scoring record, Christmas hours

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1915, The News-Herald reported that around 100 teachers met at the Washington Building to hear Professor M.E. Sullivan and Hon. J.B. Newman from Columbus, with the students of Mary Evans, music teacher, showing their learnings.

The Rev. John Emrick of U.B. Church gave a sermon on the subject of Christian Science, and while “recognizing that it is a solemn thing to attack the faith of another,” also argued against the practice.

Lew Jack, starting judge for horse races in the fall in Leesburg, alongside W.H. Gosher, recognized and traced a horse that participated to be Ruth Corporal and helmed by Mylo Rowers.

Frank Doty, Leesburg, and another horse “rig” met in the road, meaning Doty’s rig and his horse dove into water under a bridge on Samantha Pike, with Doty able to climb away but his horse unable to continue on.

Mailing don’ts were detailed and included tips on how people shouldn’t mail their packages at the last minute and expect them to be delivered on Christmas morning and to not mail packages without a return address.

The Forum Theatre, “The Amusement Center of Hillsboro,” advertised multiple showings including “Kindling,” starring Charlotte Walker, “A Royal Family,” starring Ann Murdock, and “The Running Fight,” starring Violet Heming.

Miller’s Drug Store, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including Parisian and English Ivory mirrors from 50 cents to $6, music satchels for $2.50 and Gillette safety razors for $5.

This week in 1948, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Greenfield schools were scheduled to be dismissed at 2 p.m. on Dec. 22 for Christmas vacation, which would continue until Monday, Jan. 3 when classes resumed.

The Greenfield Daily Times’ 1949 calendar was announced to be titled “Pa and Ma Philosopher” and had 250 of the calendars available at its office on a “first-come, first-served” basis.

The Greenfield Chamber of Commerce announced its retail business plans which included that its members would stay open until 9 p.m. through the next week until Christmas Eve when they would close at 6 p.m.

The Highland County Child Welfare Board asked for its annual plea for Christmas gifts for county wards, children in the county home and others in the care of the board while the home was closed.

The Greenfield Rotary Club had Fred Luttenbegrer, writer for the Zanesville News, as its guest speaker. He told the story of his travelogue to Alaska.

The Lyric Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “Jitterbugs,” starring Stan Laurel and Vivian Blaine, and “The Adventures of Don Coyote,” starring Frances Rafferty and Richard Martin.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School boys basketball squad topped the McClain Tigers, 61-57, with the total score of 118 believed to be a record for the South Central Ohio League.

This week in 1980, The Press-Gazette reported that Highland County men, and those across the county, born in 1962 or 1963 would be required to register for the draft the week of Jan. 5-10.

Highland District Hospital announced that it was looking into possibly acquiring an ultra-sound unit, which it described as being “medical examination equipment that produces an internal picture through sound waves.”

Robert Rogers, the current district supervisor and chairman of the Highland County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), was elected at the area supervisors’ meeting to be the director of the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Districts.

Formal loan closing for Eastfork Apartments Limited, a four-unit complex for senior citizens of Hillsboro, was completed at 1st Security Bank, with the permanent lender planned to be the Farmers Home Administration.

In sports, the Hillsboro boys basketball team demolished the Teays Valley Vikings, 72-34, thanks to 16 points from Robbie Jackson and 12 points from Tony Cumberland.

The Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “The Black Stallion,” directed by Carroll Ballard and starring Kelly Reno, Mickey Rooney and Teri Garr.

Sweetwater Farm, located on U.S. Rt. 62 in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including Polly’s pantry special baked ham for $2.39 per pound and men’s and ladies’ vests for $20.

This week in 2015, The Times-Gazette reported that Hibbett Sports planned to open a location in Hillsboro in the previous Dollar General location at 102 Harry Sauner Rd. later in the week.

Fairfield Local Schools planned to move forward with its $4.5 million levy project to add classrooms, a multi-purpose room and a track/soccer area to the Leesburg facility.

The inaugural Community Christmas Concert at Southern State Community College in honor of Highland County Toys for Tots saw the program bring in 154 toys as well as 183 stocking stuffers for children.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners approved a total non-general fund budget of $38.17 million for 2016, which included a $10 million general fund budget, a small increase from the previous year’s non-general budget of $37.36 million.

In sports, the McClain Tigers basketball team was defeated by the Chillicothe Cavaliers by a score of 61-39, thanks to a strong first and third quarter where the Cavaliers scored 17 and 19 points, respectively.

Dish Network advertised its $19.99 per month for 12 months price, which included free premium channels like HBO, Cinemax and Showtime.

