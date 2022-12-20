More CCP classes, less credits

Four new College Credit Plus courses are being added at Hillsboro High School and students will need to earn one less credit to graduate starting next year, superintendent Tim Davis said at Monday’s Hillsboro Board of Education meeting.

The four new College Credit Plus courses are English Composition I, Environmental Sciences, Intro to Engineering and DC Circuits and Devices.

College Credit Plus courses allow students to receive college credit while they are still in high school.

“We’re bringing them here to keep our students on campus and so they won’t have to go off campus,” Davis said.

Starting next year, Hillsboro students will be required to have 20 credits to graduate rather than the current 21. Davis said Hillsboro will be dropping one-half of a required credit in social studies and one-half of a required credit in information technology. He said the state of Ohio requires high school students to have 20 credits to graduate after recently dropping a half a credit required in information technology.

“We are aligned with the state so everything is good,” Davis said.

Monday’s meeting opened with a presentation from industrial arts teacher Josh Pohlman and three of his students —Will Hart, Casey West and Zack Carter. Pohlman said the industrial arts classes took laser technology equipment recently donated to the school and made 1,098 Christmas ornaments, 179 key chains and 84 wooden indian heads that they marketed and sold for a profit.

“They’ve taken this by the reins and led this whole project through … and it’s been amazing,” Davis said.

The students said the project took about three months from start to finish and that they made $1,968 off of $600 in seed money to start with.

“There were some hardships along the way,” Pohlman said. “Essentially, they were running a business and assumed the role of” doing that.

Davis said the hardships were part of what made the project a success.

“(The project) shows the great things we’re doing with the leaders we have,” Davis said, speaking of Pohlman. “The best thing he does is he lets (his students) fail.”

In other matters, the board accepted the resignation of paraprofessional Nicole Shawhan, effective Dec. 31, 2022. It approved the following individuals for contracts pending a satisfactory background check: Sub classified — Melissa Mahan, van driver; Randi McCoy, cook/custodian; Nichole Shawhan, aide; Jessica Yuellig, van driver; Sub Certified — Marlena Allen, Rebecca Shawhan and Katrina Williams; Supplemental — Ben Miller, fall weight room supervisor retroactive to Aug. 17; Classified — Bobbi Springer, paraprofessional; and Volunteer — Bruce Messer, volleyball coach.

Current board president Bill Myers was appointed to serve as president pro-tem when the board conducts its annual organizational meeting on Jan. 9. The organizational meeting will be held at 6 p.m., a tax budget hearing and finance committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. and the month’s regular board meeting at 7 p.m.

The board accepted the following donations: an anonymous $50 toward sweatshirts for elementary school students; $25 from Alex Butler for the HHS National Honor Society; $200 from Dr. Rex Chiropractic to help cover the cost of school lunches; $500 from Huhtamaki to help cover school lunches; $75 from Rural King employees for “Pop-its” and candy canes for elementary students; and $50 from Wayman Chapel for the elementary school.

During his report, board member Jerry Walker spoke of Davis. “It is encouraging to see our superintendent and how he interacts with students,” Walker said. “He enjoys kids and the kids enjoy him… and the way he works with all the staff up and down the line.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Students Casey West (left) and Zack Carter are pictured after presenting laser-created Christmas ornaments to Hillsboro Board of Education members at Monday’s meeting. Board members visible include (l-r) Tom Milbery, Bill Myers, Jerry Walker and Larry Lyons. Board member Beverly Rhoads is hidden behind West. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/12/web1_Hillsboro-pic.jpg Students Casey West (left) and Zack Carter are pictured after presenting laser-created Christmas ornaments to Hillsboro Board of Education members at Monday’s meeting. Board members visible include (l-r) Tom Milbery, Bill Myers, Jerry Walker and Larry Lyons. Board member Beverly Rhoads is hidden behind West. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Hillsboro Board of Education also hears industrial arts presentation