Highland Co. Community Fund awards grants

The Highland County Community Fund (HCCF) has awarded five grants totaling $10,000 to advance projects and programs serving individuals throughout Highland County.

“It brings us great joy to see the generosity of those who believe in and love this county transformed into opportunities that will make a difference in the lives of our residents and families today and in the future,” said Shawn Priest, HCCF committee member. “These grants are the result of every minute, ounce of talent and dollar invested in the people and communities of Highland County.”

Earlier this year HCCF, in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund, invited nonprofit and public organizations to apply for grants for projects and programs benefiting Highland County residents. Preference was given to efforts that increase quality of life, create access to opportunities or implement a solution to a local need.

Five grants were awarded during the 2022 funding cycle:

· Alternatives to Violence Center to assist domestic violence victims with housing costs.

· American Red Cross of South Central Ohio to purchase smoke detectors for area homes.

· Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland Council to help support 174 girls in Highland County through the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

· St. Mary’s Episcopal Church to help fund its monthly Soup’s On free community meal.

· Wilmington College to provide scholarships for Highland County children with disabilities to attend a summer therapeutic horse-riding camp.

Donations to the Highland County Community Fund help fund these annual grants that meet communities’ greatest needs and most promising opportunities. Thanks to a partnership with FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund, dollar-for-dollar matches are currently available for gifts to the HCCF.

To learn more about the Highland County Community Fund and how to support its work, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Highland or contact FAO at [email protected] or 740-753-1111.

Submitted by Angela Woodward, assistant director of communications and marketing, Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.