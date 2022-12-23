City budget issues, land for hospital, missing girl found

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1958, The News-Herald reported that students in the Greenfield and Hillsboro schools planned to close for the Christmas holiday on Dec. 23 and give them 13 days of vacation, returning to school on Monday, Jan. 5.

The Highland County Tuberculosis and Health Association marked Saturday, Dec. 20, as “Do It Day” for people to contribute to the Christmas Seal Program, of which $2,861 was already collected for the year compared to $3,091 at the same time the year prior.

New hours of operation were announced at Hillsboro Municipal Court beginning on Jan. 1, with there being no more night court and daily court sessions beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The Highland County Joint Township Hospital District announced that the transfer of the property from the Hertzberg family to the trustees of the hospital was completed, meaning the 7.6-acre site for the new hospital building was in the hospital’s hands.

Tours were given for the new Ohio Bell Telephone Company building on West Beech Street, with the three floors of the building housing a “distinct part of the new dial system” and between 40 and 50 people total.

The Hillsboro High School chorus, 90 voices strong under the direction of Robert Satterfield, gave its annual Christmas Concert in the Hillsboro High School Auditorium, featuring “Carrols of the Nations” and “The Music of Christmas.”

Company H, 147th Infantry, Ohio National Guard unit of Hillsboro, received high commendations from a U.S. Army inspector following the annual federal inspection the prior week from Major Robert Coneybeer.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School basketball team defeated the Washington C.H Blue Lions by the score of 47-42, giving Hillsboro its first win over the Blue Lions away from home in at least five years.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Houseboat,” starring Cary Grant and Sophia Loren, and “The Big Country,” starring Gregory Peck, Jean Simmons and Carroll Baker.

Collin’s Appliance, located on South High Street in Hillsboro, advertised the Hamilton Beach automatic frying pan, which included an exclusive oven rack, a steam vent in the cover and a three-piece Ekco utensil set, free with the cover.

This week in 2002, The Times-Gazette reported that a missing girl from Polk County in Florida was found in Highland County following a reported kidnapping, with the accused, David Lee Campbell, being arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Stevens’ Hardware finalized and opened the doors at its new 12,000-square-foot location at 1450 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, with the move coming almost 12 years to the day that the store opened its doors at the original location.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners announced the passing of a resolution for a $2 permissive conveyance fee, meaning that an additional $2 for every $1,000 of real estate sales would be deposited into the county’s general fund, earmarked for a Geographical Information System.

Drivers were warned to obey the street signs and traffic lights in the S.R. 28 bridge project area or they would be cited and fined, with the new warning coming due to a near accident where three motorists ran a red light and met oncoming traffic.

The Fairfield Local School District received a clean audit for the fourth straight year, according to State Auditor Jim Petro, with no citations being reported for the period between July 1, 2001, and June 30, 2002.

The city of Hillsboro held a special meeting to discuss the city’s budget issues and hoped to do multiple things to avoid possible layoffs like eliminating education benefits, an employee contribution of 5 percent to health insurance premiums, or one-year wage ordinances.

Hillsboro was possibly in for a white Christmas, according to the National Weather Service, which reported that the snow would begin on Christmas Eve morning, switch to freezing rain and then go back to snow later that night, also possibly bringing snow showers Christmas morning.

In sports, the McClain High School girls basketball squad defeated the Washington Blue Lions, 45-38, thanks to a dominant performance from Alisha Lee who tallied a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Knauff and Sons, located at 10729 S.R. 73 in New Vienna, advertised multiple vehicles including a 1995 Beretta which had four cylinders, air-conditioning, AM/FM cassette and good mileage for $2,950, and a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 extended cab pickup truck with a V8, air-conditioning and AM/FM cassette for $9,950.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,” starring Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood and Viggo Mortensen, and “Catch Me If You Can,” starring Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years