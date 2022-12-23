Caramel corn recipe from Florida

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Steven Holland (my Facebook friend) with his famous caramel corn. This looks delicious.

Steve put the recipe on Facebook and I sent him a message asking if I could put this in my column. But, of course, I needed a picture of the caramel corn. Steve was busy getting ready to come to Wilmington from his home in Florida to be with his family for Christmas. But he stopped and made this wonderful caramel corn so we could not only have this recipe, but also see how delicious it looks. He sent me a picture saying use this one because I added pecans.

Yum, I love caramel corn. What a great guy. I appreciate it so much Steven, and everyone reading this is going to love it. So, if you see Steven out and about for the holidays, tell him thank you. If I see him, I will take him out to lunch at Gold Star Chili — his favorite place to eat. I know he stocks up before he goes back to his home to Florida with lots of Gold Star Chili.

Steven, enjoy your stay in Ohio and thank you so much for taking the time to make this caramel corn.

Steven is a 1977 graduate of Wilmington High School and former personal assistant at Roberts Quarterhorse Farm in Wilmington.

Please send me your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes, along with a story about it if you have one to share, to [email protected]

CARAMEL CORN

Ingredients

5 quarts of popcorn

1 cup of butter

2 cups of brown sugar

1/2 cup of lite corn syrup

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Directions

Pop the popcorn and spread it into a shallow pan. Put it in the oven at 250 degrees.

Combine the sugar, butter, corn syrup and salt in a large sauce pan on medium heat until the sugar dissolves and bring to a boil till firm stage for five minutes at 248 degrees.

Remove from the heat and stir in the baking soda. Pour the mixture over the corn. Stir. Return to the oven to bake for 45 to 50 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes.

Let cool and serve.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.