Feline Fix It Fund introduced

The Highland Humane Society received approximately $23,000 last month from the estate of a private donor. The funds will assist the launch of a new program which hopes to assist in the spay and neuter efforts of community cats and pets throughout Highland County.

“Highland County, as well as other rural communities, always seem to have an issue with overpopulation of cats,” said HighlandHumane Society Animal Shelter Director Richelle Fair. The only way to make real change is to slow the rate of production by increasing our spay and neuter efforts. This is a community issue that will need community participation to make an impact”

The Feline Fix It Fund will provide financial relief to the community, hopefully making it easier to afford spaying and neutering cats in Highland County. Applicants must be a resident of Highland County and can only bring cats from Highland County as well.

Community cats or feral cats are those that live outdoors and do not have an owner. They typically live in large groups or cat colonies. To assist these cats, the Highland County Humane Society will offer spay and neuter, rabies and the FVRCP vaccine, flea and tick treatment and an ear tip for $30 per cat. The ear tip will let other community members know that the cat has already been altered. For community members who are low income and need help with the cost, the community or feral cats can be spayed or neutered at a reduced rate of $10.

The Feline Fix It Fund can also assist those who have their own cats that need to be spayed or neutered. The Highland Humane Society can now offer $30 spay or neuter surgery and rabies vaccines to those who qualify.

In order to qualify for assistance or the discounted rate for personal pets, you must provide a copy of one of the following at sign up:

1. Section 8 housing voucher;

2. Schedule letter from Ohio Works First;

3. Ohio Medicaid card;

4. Letter from Veteran Benefits Administration acknowledging service-related disability;

5. Ohio Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card, also called the Direction Card, for supplemental nutrition assistance program, SNAP (previously known as food stamps);

6. WIC card;

7. Benefit letter documenting Supplemental Security Income;

8. Benefit letter documenting assistance from Social Security disability;

9. Tax return showing owner’s family income does not exceed 150% of the federal poverty guideline;

10. Evidence that the owner or pet otherwise qualify via Sec. 955.201 (C(1).

Community members can also donate directly to the Feline Fix It Fund. Donations can be mailed to P.O. BOX 471 Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 and making sure to list Feline Fix It Fund in the memo. You can also drop off donations during business hours or send funds via Paypal to [email protected]

Those who are interested in either of the options listed must sign up in person at the shelter located at 9331 S.R. 124, Hillsboro, during business hours. The Highland Humane Society is open Tuesday to Saturday from 12-5 p.m. (it is closed during Rascal Clinics). For more information or questions call 937-393-2110.

Submitted by Sarah Roe, Highland Humane Society Board of Directors.

Brennan is one of the cats available for adoption at the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/12/web1_Cat-pic-1.jpg Brennan is one of the cats available for adoption at the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter. Courtesy of Highland County Humane Society

Estate donation helps Humane Society offer cats spay, neuter at reduced cost