HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 27

ARREST

Kyle Allen, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

INCIDENT

10:37 a.m., an officer with the Hillsboro Police Department responded to a business in the 200 block of North High Street in reference to a male tampering with a coin machine. Upon arrival, the male was observed tampering with the machine attempting to get coins out of it. Allen Fyffe, 30, of Hillsboro, was placed under arrest and drug abuse instruments were discovered on his person. Fyffe was arrested for tampering with a coin machine and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Dec. 28

ACCIDENTS

At 7:34 a.m., Felicia Moore, 41, of Hillsboro, was pulling off of Pea Ridge Road on to North West Street. Moore failed to yield to Jarrod Bloomfield, 46, of Hillsboro, striking Bloomfield’s 2008 Dodge Ram in the driver’s side. Bloomfield advised that he drove down the road and pulled into a local business parking area to check out his vehicle and there was minor damage. Bloomfield stated Moore failed to follow him. Moore advised that Bloomfield struck her 2002 Chevrolet and continued to leave the scene. Upon gathering all information, it was determined that Moore was in fault. Moore’s vehicle received heavy damage. No citations were issued.

At 1:25 p.m., a 16-year-old female of Hillsboro, driving a 2008 Volkswagen, was traveling northbound on North High Street directly behind a vehicle driven by Walter Curren, 62, of Greenfield. The juvenile stated that she looked away and did not realize Curren was slowing down. As a result, the juvenile’s vehicle struck the rear end of Curren’s 2021 Nissan 2. The juvenile will be issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead.

At 4:22 p.m., Cordell Williams, 28, of Peebles, driving a 2014 Chevrolet, was struck while stopped at a traffic light. Williams stated he was stopped at the light at Muntz and South East streets. Robert Ross, 49, of Hillsboro, driving a 2000 Ford, failed to observe that Williams was stopped. Ross’vehicle struck the Williams vehicle in the rear causing damage to both vehicles. Ross was issued a traffic citation for assured clear distance ahead. No injuries were reported.