Pictured (l-r) are Highland County Court of Common Pleas Probate and Juvenile Division Judge Kevin Greer, Highland County Commissioner-elect Brad Roades and Nicole Roades, his wife as well as the president of Southern State Community College, as Brad Roades is sworn in as the new member of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Roades is scheduled to replace Jeff Duncan, former president of the board of commissioners, who announced his retirement from the position earlier this year.

