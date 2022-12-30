Farmers waylaid, more flu cases, counterfeit bills

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. Looking Back will be slightly different until late January or early February while microfilm at the Highland District Libraryis being digitized.

This week in 1967, The News-Herald reported that Americana Land Corporation and the owner of Enchanted Hills Subdivision brought a lawsuit seeking $75,000 in damages regarding an injunction and writ of mandamus to the Highland County Board of Health and its board members.

Corn farmers of Highland County were waylaid by weather for the second straight year, as about half to one-third of corn had not yet been harvested because of heavier than usual fall and winter rainfall.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners announced that it planned to reopen bids for a paving project related to a possible airport in the county, following a recommendation from a county prosecutor and a conference of two construction companies and officials of the county.

State officials of the Ohio National Guard told Bernard Harewood, scoutmaster of Hillsboro Troop 226, that use of the Hillsboro Armory as a meeting place for scout units was allowed as long as a member or members of the local guard unit were present at the time.

A Peebles man, Edward Shanks, with an alleged connection to the possession and passing of counterfeit bills in Hillsboro last August pled not guilty to four charges in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati.

The Hillsboro Fire Department had three different runs on the same day, but none of them turned out to be too damaging. However, the firefighters also said that they “all” had the potential to have worsened “the holidays considerably.”

The winners of the annual window decorating contest in Hillsboro were announced by Larry Lucas and Bob Dunlap, co-chairmen of the event, with first place going to Esther Cumberland and Susan Raney for their Albers Supermarket display.

In sports, the Lakers and Warriors of the Hillsboro Little League were currently in a tie at the top of the league with records of 2-0 after two games, with the Knicks and Pistons at the bottom with records of 0-2.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “To Sir, with Love,” starring Sidney Poitier and Lulu, and “Bonnie and Clyde,” starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.

Stockwell’s Furniture and Carpeting, located on West Main Street in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including end tables “as low as” $8.95 and three chests for $30 apiece.

This week in 2003, The Times-Gazette reported that the Hillsboro City Council finance committee met to discuss cuts that needed to be made, with the city working to cut $250,000 to $300,000 in the 2004 budget to match appropriations in the projected revenue.

An Ohio higher education plan to “boost enrollment” by 340,000 students over the next 10 years was reportedly reliant upon two-year colleges, with Southern State Community College (SSCC) President Larry Dukes saying the college was ready to tackle the goal.

The seventh annual FFA farm machinery consignment auction held in support of FFA students looking to move onto college from high school announced its date, with students able to get up to $500 with the Edgar Fawley scholarship.

The Hillsboro High School Symphonic Choir performed during the Cincinnati Ballet’s run of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Suite” at the Cincinnati Music Hall, with the student performers getting free tickets to the event.

John Ball, Greenfield mayor-elect, announced that William Lynch was appointed as safety/service director to replace Dan Mathews and Cindi Pearce was appointed to continue her position as community development director.

Highland County saw a moderate increase in its flu cases compared to the previous year, with Ohio as a whole seeing a 400 percent increase in reported cases, the county reporting 36 cases of influenza-like illness and 19 confirmed flu cases for the year.

In sports, the Whiteoak Wildcats boys’ basketball team improved its perfect record to 5-0 thanks to a 67-53 win over Felicity, with Jared Bohl leading the charge for the Wildcats, tallying 19 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” starring Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen and Viggo Mortensen, and “Haunted Mansion,” starring Eddie Murphy.

Standardbred Computers, located at 103 S. West St. in Hillsboro, advertised its 10,000-minute Holiday Spectacular sale, which included 1,000 anytime cellular minutes, 5,000 night and weekend minutes and 4,000 Push to Talk walkie-talkie minutes for $54.99 per month.

