GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Seth Beatty, 19, Frankfort, was issued citations for a headlight violation, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Caleb Souders, 28, Greenfield, was issued citations for driving under suspension, marked lanes and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Robert Throckmorton Jr., 33, Middletown, was arrested for burglary and two counts of theft.

Dec. 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Michelle Paul, 55, Greenfield, was arrested for warrant for a violation of court orders.

Jerome D. Walker, 62, New Vienna, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

David B. Willett, 54, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Whitney Downing, 28, Washington Court House, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct by fighting.

Tavia Kettles, 43, Washington Court House, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct by fighting.

Dec. 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Gerald Humphrey, 32, Chillicothe, arrested on a warrant out of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office for domestic menacing.

Joann Shapley, 44, Greenfield, was issued a traffic citation for failure to provide insurance, a seat belt violation and fictitious plates.

Dec. 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Chad R. Smith, 36, Greenfield, was issued a citation for dogs at large.

Joshua Hammond, 39, Greenfield, was issued a traffic citation for driving under suspension, expired tags and no proof of insurance.

Dec. 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Sherman Stoutmire Jr., 36, Cincinnati, was arrested on a parole violation warrant, OVI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Dec. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Candy McDonald, 49, Bainbridge, was issued citation for expired registration.

Ashton Turner, 29, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to yield at intersection.

Reese Binegar, 51, Circleville, was arrested for falsification.

Tamatha Brown, 56, Greenfield, was issued citations for failure to yield and fictitious license plate.

Jason Bond, 44, was arrested on warrants for misuse of a credit card, receiving stolen property and theft.

Christopher Rhoades, 30, Leesburg, was issued a citation for expired registration.

Dec. 22

Michael Kingsolver, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for driving under suspension.

Amanda Bainter, 41, Greenfield, was charged with OVI and failure to control.

Dec. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Audrey Edwards, 45, Greenfield, was arrested for telecommunication harassment, aggravated trespassing, two counts of aggravated menacing, menacing and possession of marijuana.