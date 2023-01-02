HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tammy Wehrs, 60, of Greenfield, was cited for speed.

Christopher McGee, 33, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Dec. 28

ACCIDENT

At approximately 5:51 p.m., the police department responded to the area of Harry Sauner Road and North High Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that Gary Whited, 71, of Laurelsville, was traveling eastbound on Harry Sauner Road nearing North High Street while Tanner Knisley, 20, of Mt. Orab, was exiting a business, heading westbound on Harry Sauner Road. Knisley’s vehicle entered the eastbound lane to begin turning when Whited drove across the front of Knisley’s vehicle. No injuries were reported on the scene. Knisley was cited for improper starting.

Dec. 30

ACCIDENTS

At approximately 1:11 p.m., the police department responded to the area of North High Street and East North Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that Jessie Frisbie, 40, of Washington Court House, was sitting stationary in a vehicle at the red light on North High Street near East North Street when a vehicle driven by Mary Pollitt, 20, of Russellville, struck the rear end of her vehicle. No injuries were reported on the scene. Pollitt was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

INCIDENT

At approximately 3:29 p.m., the police department responded to a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road for a report of subject trespassing. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Russell Dunn, 53, of Hillsboro. Dunn was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with criminal trespass.