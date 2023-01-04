Minor injuries in head-on crash

A head-on traffic crash involving a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck and a 2004 Dodge Stratus occurred Tuesday at about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Chillicothe Avenue and East Main Street in Hillsboro.

According to the traffic crash report, the pickup was stopped on East Main Street at the intersection of Chillicothe Avenue while the Stratus was on East Main Street traveling eastbound onto Chillicothe Avenue. The pickup attempted to proceed westbound on East Main Street while the Stratus was approaching. The Stratus struck the pickup causing disabling damage to both vehicles.

“The vehicle at the stop sign — his tires spun or something — couldn’t get out in time, and they ended up just hitting each other,” said officer Clint Sharp of the Hillsboro Police Department.

The driver of the pickup was identified in the report as Acel Mahan, 89, of Sinking Spring. The driver of the Stratus was identified in the report as a 17-year-old Hillsboro male who was traveling with his 16-year-old brother, also of Hillsboro.

Mahan was taken to Highland District Hospital by the Paint Creek joint EMS/Fire District for possible minor injuries.

Mahan was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.

Two vehicles involved in a head-on crash Tuesday are pictured at the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and S.R. 124 in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_Crash-pic.jpg Two vehicles involved in a head-on crash Tuesday are pictured at the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and S.R. 124 in Hillsboro. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

One driver cited for failure to yield