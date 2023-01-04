Peterson sworn in to serve 91st House District

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) yesterday took the oath of office as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 91st House District, which includes all of Fayette, Highland and Pike counties and western Ross County.

Peterson, his brother and his son raise corn, soybeans, wheat and livestock on their family farm. He also has been active in the Farm Bureau, holding a variety of leadership positions culminating in his service as the Ohio Farm Bureau president for nearly five years.

In addition to his farming duties, Peterson served as a Fayette County commissioner before being elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in 2011. He joined the Ohio Senate in 2012, where his knowledge and leadership have earned him a seat at the table on the issues that matter most to the communities he serves.

“It is an incredible honor to have the opportunity to serve in the Ohio House of Representatives,” Peterson said. “I am devoted to working to grow jobs in Ohio and serving the people of the 91st House District to the best of my ability.”

Peterson and his wife, Lisa, are the proud parents of three adult children and two grandchildren. They are active in church, 4-H, FFA and other community activities.

Yesterday’s session marked the beginning of the 135th General Assembly.

Peterson is serving his first term in the Ohio House of Representatives.

For more information, contact the Peterson’s office at 614-466-3506 or email [email protected]

Submitted by the office of Bob Peterson.

State Rep. Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House), surrounded by family, takes the oath of office as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives. Ohio Supreme Court Justice Patrick F. Fischer administered the oath. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_PetersonSwearing.jpg State Rep. Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House), surrounded by family, takes the oath of office as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives. Ohio Supreme Court Justice Patrick F. Fischer administered the oath. Submitted photo