N. West St. section closing

The city of Hillsboro announced Wednesday that beginning at 6:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, North West Street will be closed from West Main Street to Sommers Street.

“They are planning on closing the Streeter in that area at 6:30 a.m. Monday and anticipate that section will be back open on the 10th,” Whitney Aliff, an administrative assistant with the city said.

There will not be passage on that section during the specified period from any side streets, and the city asked that motorists please use an alternate route during that time.

The closure is part of an ongoing project to repair infrastructure beneath the street before it is paved early next summer.

Hillsboro Public Works Superintendent Shawn Adkins said in September that the current portion of the project should take 90 to 120 days to complete. But like everything else, he said in October that there has been some delays in receiving of the material for the project. In mid December he said the project is running a little behind.

“No fault of the contractors… We found some lines that we didn’t know or didn’t have any plans for that’s underground that they’ve been having to deal with this whole time, which has slowed them down a little bit,” Adkins said last month. “But the progress the contractors are making on both the projects are good.”

He said that a sewer project on the south side of Hillsboro is also progressing well.

“But, we still should be towards the end of January hopefully being done,” Adkins said. “And then, like I said, sometime next year, somewhere around June, the state’s coming through to resurface the whole street.”

“I just hope everybody can be patient with us,” Adkins said previously. “It’s something that’s been needing done a long time. I just don’t want to tear up a new road. So, hopefully, everybody’ll just be patient with us and we’ll get ‘er done just as soon as we can.”

Adkins said the street was in bad shape because of multiple water main breaks beneath the road. He also said some of the water lines are more than 100 years old.

“Here’s what happened is we know that we’ve been having a water break down North West Street and ODOT is coming in June next year to resurface that, so we were able to get the money to put the new water line in and some other stuff came through with hooking up private lines, and this time frame just worked out,” Adkins said. “Just so happened to work out so we could have it done before the paving in June of next year.”

North West Street in Hillsboro will be closed Monday, Jan. 9 from West Main Street to Somers Street. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_Road-closed-sign.jpg North West Street in Hillsboro will be closed Monday, Jan. 9 from West Main Street to Somers Street. Times-Gazette file photo

Will be closed Monday from West Main Street to Somers Street