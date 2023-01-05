HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 3

ACCIDENTS

At 11:20 a.m., Kayla Dunning, 27, of Portsmouth, stated that she was sitting stationary in a vehicle at a red light on North High Street near 803 N. High St. when her vehicle was rear ended by a vehicle driven by Daniel Walker, 56, of Lynchburg. Walker advised that he was heading south on North High Street and that when he went to stop his vehicle, it possibly slid on road debris causing the crash. Walker was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

At 1:23 p.m., Acel Mahan, 89, of Sinking Spring, was stopped on East Main Street at the intersection of Chillicothe Avenue. A 17-year-old male was on East Main Street traveling eastbound onto Chillicothe Avenue. Mahan attempted to proceed westbound in his vehicle on East Main Street while the 17-year-old was approaching in another vehicle. The 17-year-old males; vehicle struck the Mahan vehicle in a head-on collision causing disabling damage to both vehicles. Mahan was cited for right-of-way at a through highway.

Jan. 4

ACCIDENTS

At 8:11 a.m., Ryan Kelch, 45, of Hillsboro, was traveling northbound on South East Street in the 600 block when a deer ran into the roadway. Kelch’s vehicle struck the deer causing minor front end damage. Kelch was not injured.

At 3:15 p.m., a crash occurred near the intersection of North High Street and Collins Avenue. Holden Pummill stated he was stopped in his vehicle on East Collins Avenue at a red light when he attempted to make a right turn. Pummill failed to see a vehicle driven by Lashaunta Captain traveling northbound on North High Street. Pummill’s vehicle hit Captain’s vehicle in the passenger side rear door causing minor damage to both vehicles. Pummill, 18, of Leesburg, was issued a citation for right away at an intersections. No injuries reported.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joseph Oakes, 27, of McArthur, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Dylan Harner, 25, of Blanchester, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Adam Bakke, 46, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and expired tags.