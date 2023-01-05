GHS hosting first Sunday Dinner

The Greenfield Historical Society is starting 2023 activities with its first Sunday Dinner of the year on Sunday, Jan. 8. The event will be held at the Grain & Hay Building from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The menu will include ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, green beans and or succotash, coleslaw, pineapple upside down cake, and drinks. The meal will be one of the historical society’s usual sit-down meals with servers waiting on the guests.

”The community is invited to join us for a great meal and visiting with old friends,” society said in a news release.

The cost of the meal is $12, and carryout will be available.

Proceeds from the Sunday meals go toward the society’s mission of preserving and sharing the history of the Greenfield area including paying utilities, repairs for the society’s seven buildings, and the preservation of the many items donated to the society.

In 2022, donations from 36 sources included more than 300 individual items that were cataloged and preserved for future generations.

Every spring the Greenfield Historical Society hosts the second, third and fourth graders in the Greenfield School District for programs on some aspect of Greenfield’s history. The senior social studies students at McClain High School also make several visits to the society’s buildings each year.

Future Sunday dinners will be held on Feb. 5 and March 5.

The story was submitted by the Greenfield Historical Society.

Presenters from a past Ghost Walk helped the Greenfield Historical Society share the history of the Old Burying Ground. Pictured (l-r) are Wes Haines, Kim McGuire Hines, Teena Thornton, Terry Washburn, Ruth Ann Washburn, Danny Long and Susan Long. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_Sunday-Lunches.jpg Presenters from a past Ghost Walk helped the Greenfield Historical Society share the history of the Old Burying Ground. Pictured (l-r) are Wes Haines, Kim McGuire Hines, Teena Thornton, Terry Washburn, Ruth Ann Washburn, Danny Long and Susan Long. Submitted photo

Proceeds benefit preservation of history