HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Jan. 3

INCIDENT

Deputies responded to Turley Lane after a report of trespassing. After investigation, there was no evidence supporting the report.

Jan. 4

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A resident of the 12000 block of U.S. Route 50 reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Steven Huff, 57, Bainbridge, was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

A deputy responded to the 500 block of S.R. 286 after a report of items missing from a residence. This incident remains under investigation.

A resident of the 600 block of Greenbush East Road reported an unruly juvenile.

Deputies responded to the 1300 block of Hollowtown Road after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, it was determined the person that caused the disturbance had left prior to the arrival of deputies and no charges were issued.

A resident of the 12000 block of Dunn Road reported a civil protection order violation. Charges are pending.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Austin S. Booth, 22, Greenfield, was charged with failure to control and failure to report a crash.

Alexander J. Adkins, 24, Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Isaiah W. Arias, 27, Columbus, was charged with having physical control under the influence.