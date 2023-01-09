Firemen rescue trapped man

A man stuck on the second floor during a fire that started late Sunday night at a residence in South Salem was rescued by Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel.

Paint Creek Fire Chief Dave Manning said his department received a call reporting a fire on Main Street in South Salem at 11:07 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene emergency personnel found fire showing from the side of the two-story wood frame Ross County home after it had burnt through the wall and was climbing to the roof.

He said a 69-year-old male victim who he believed owned the home was located on the second floor of the structure and that firefighters were able to remove him from the home by using an exterior ladder.

The victim was treated at the scene, transferred to Paint Creek’s Greenfield location and then transported from the helipad there to the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus.

Manning said that one firefighter was treated for minor smoke inhalation, but that all the firefighters were OK.

The fire chief said there was significant damage to the structure.

He said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office.

Crews cleared the scene at 3:40 a.m. Monday.

Paint Creek received mutual aid from the Wayne Township Fire Department in Fayette County, Bainbridge Fire Department, Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District in Leesburg, and MedFlight.

Fire causes significant damage to South Salem home