Britton commissioners president

The Highland County Board of Commissioners held its first meeting of the year Monday morning where it established the rules and regulations for meetings and appointed its members to the various needed boards.

The board of commissioners elected Terry Britton as its new president for 2023 and Dave Daniels as the new vice president.

The meeting was the first for new commissioner Brad Roades, who was elected to replace Jeff Duncan after Duncan announced last year would not seek re-election.

Daniels detailed the resolutions approved by the board of commissioners.

Concerning Res. No. 23-02, Daniels said the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) complaint procedure committee would consist of Jeremy Ratcliff as the complaint officer, Bill Fawley as the alternate complaint officer and Terry Britton as the hearing officer.

Regarding Res. No. 23-03, Daniels said the board of commissioners established its meeting time as 9 a.m. every week on Wednesday and that they must have 50 sessions per year.

For Res. No. 23-05, the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) official representative and alternate are Britton as the voting member and Daniels as the alternate.

On Res. No. 23-06, Daniels said the establishment of the rules and regulations for public comment were continued from previous years. He said the public is allowed five minutes to speak on a topic relevant to the “conversation of the day.” He said other comments or discussions not related to that specific day’s business would need to be done outside the meeting.

In other news, there were seven resolutions approved by the board of commissioners:

* Res. No. 23-01 was for the board of commissioners to rehire county employees.

* Res. No. 23-02 was the appointment of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) complaint procedure committee.

* Res. No. 23-03 was the establishment of the meeting date and times.

* Res. No. 23-04 was the appointment of the board of commissioners as board members on the various committees for 2023.

* Res. No. 23-05 was the designation of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) official representative and alternate.

* Res. No. 23-06 was the establishment of the rules for public comment for meetings.

* Res. No. 23-07 was the approval of travel for commissioners to meetings.

Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Brad Roades and Terry Britton are pictured during their Monday organizational meeting.

