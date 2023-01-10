Grand jury indicts nineteen

Two Greenfield women charged with election falsification and possession of false records were among 19 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Matracia, 54, and Stant, 55, were both indicted on charges that are both fifth-degree felonies.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around July 1, 2022, and continuing through Nov. 8, 2022, Matracia and Stant knowingly stated a falsehood as to a material matter relating to an election in a proceeding before a court, tribunal or election official, or in a matter in relation to where an oath or statement under penalty of election is authorized by law, which included a statement required for verifying or filing any declaration of candidacy, declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate, nominating petition or another petition presented to be filed with the secretary of state, a board of elections or any other public office with the purpose of becoming a candidate for any elective office, including the office of a political party with the purpose of submitting a question or issue to the electors at an election or for the purpose of forming a political party.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around July 1, 2022, and continuing through Nov. 8, 2022, Matracia and Stant did, forged or counterfeited a registration card.

In other indictments, Richard Johnson and Kassie Brigner were indicted on one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a first-degree felony; two counts of aggravated possession of meth, first and fifth-degree felonies; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; two counts of possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies; two counts of receiving stolen property, one a fourth-degree felony and the other a first-degree misdemeanor; aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

In addition, Brigner only was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around Jan. 1, 2019, and continuing through Jan. 1, 2023, Johnson, Brigner and other unindicted co-conspirators recklesslyconducted or participated in the affairs of an enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity and at least one of the incidents of corrupt activity being a felony of the first, second or third degree.

Jeremiah Jackson, 35, Piketon, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, in or around Nov. 29, 2022, Jackson obtained or exerted control over a Marlin rifle, without the consent of the owner or person authorized to give consent.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Nov. 29, 2022, Jackson trespassed on the land or premises of someone with the purpose to commit a felony.

Joshua Arnold, 33, Hillsboro, was indicted on failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a firearm, a third-degree felony; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor; and receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around Nov. 10, 2022, Arnold operated a motor vehicle to willfully elude or flee a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal from the officer to stop.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Nov. 10, 2022, Arnold knowingly obtained or exerted control over an EC9 Ruger .9 mm, without the consent of the owner.

According to court documents for the third count, on or around Nov. 10, 2022, Arnold operated a Ford Edge without the consent of the owner.

According to court documents for the fourth count, on or around Oct. 16, 2021, Arnold received, retained or disposed of a Macbook laptop and other various items which were the property of someone else.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* Steven Gibson, 51, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Jessica Brown, 35, Martinsville, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Matthew Gennaria, 51, Martinsville, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Jeremy Hogsett, 30, Hillsboro, for grand theft by deception, a fourth-degree felony; and tampering with records, a first-degree misdemeanor.

* Joshua Barger, 29, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.

* Alissa Young, 38, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Brenda Steinmetz, 31, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Robert Dool, 35, Hillsboro, for trespassing in a habitation when a person was present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.

* Teiryn Deaton, 20, Greenfield, with two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth in the vicinity of a school zone, one a first-degree felony and the other a second-degree felony; aggravated possession of meth, a third-degree felony; and theft by deception, a first-degree misdemeanor.

* Danielle Dennewitz, 34, Chillicothe, for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a governmental facility, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Jeremiah Johnson, 33, Chillicothe, for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a governmental facility, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Joseph Blanton, 37, Columbus, for aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

Greenfield women indicted for election falsification