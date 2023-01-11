County seeking broadband feedback

The Highland County Board of Commissioners is encouraging residents of the county to provide feedback to BroadbandMap.fcc.gov to ensure the federal government has information that will ensure Ohio receives as much support as possible to expand high-speed internet.

The FCC has released new, nationwide maps of broadband areas which will be used to determine federal funding subsidy eligibility and to assist providers in building to reach the “last mile” locations of unserved houses.

The new maps are critical to project success in terms of verifying the accuracy of where to target funding resources.

“I don’t know what percentage, but I feel like I know a lot of people who don’t have high-speed internet in Highland County,” said Ashleigh Willey of the commissioners’ office. “Say you’ve tried to get that internet at your home and you can’t get it or the speed isn’t what it’s saying it is, you can dispute that because they are trying to get the internet to all Ohioans.”

The site is only accepting feedback through Friday, Jan. 13. Highland County residents are encouraged to tell friends and family members about the site and help them submit the information if they do not have high-speed internet available at their homes.

“That way hopefully in the future high speed internet will be available to everyone in Ohio,” said Willey.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.