HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:
Jan. 9
INCIDENTS/ARREST
Deputies responded to the 9100 block of Bald Knob Road after a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Jason Rogers, 31, of New Vienna, was charged with domestic violence.
A resident of the 4600 block of Abernathy Road reported vandalism on their property.
Deputies responded to the 300 block of Pearl Street in Lynchburg after a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Dalton J. Snell, 30, Lynchburg, was charged with domestic violence.
Jan. 10
INCIDENT
A resident of the 3400 block of Sharpsville Road reported theft of identity.
Jan. 11
INCIDENT
A deputy responded to the 900 block of Duncanson Road after a report of theft.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Matthew D. Benson II, 22, Hillsboro, was charged with speeding.
Ronald Younker, 54, Ripley, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with an invalid plate.
Timothy R. Wilham, 23, Hillsboro, was charged with speeding.
Danielle R. Brannon, 38, Reesville, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child and interference of custody.