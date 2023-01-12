HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Jan. 9

INCIDENTS/ARREST

Deputies responded to the 9100 block of Bald Knob Road after a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Jason Rogers, 31, of New Vienna, was charged with domestic violence.

A resident of the 4600 block of Abernathy Road reported vandalism on their property.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of Pearl Street in Lynchburg after a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Dalton J. Snell, 30, Lynchburg, was charged with domestic violence.

Jan. 10

INCIDENT

A resident of the 3400 block of Sharpsville Road reported theft of identity.

Jan. 11

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to the 900 block of Duncanson Road after a report of theft.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Matthew D. Benson II, 22, Hillsboro, was charged with speeding.

Ronald Younker, 54, Ripley, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with an invalid plate.

Timothy R. Wilham, 23, Hillsboro, was charged with speeding.

Danielle R. Brannon, 38, Reesville, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child and interference of custody.